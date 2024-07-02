Andrew Farriss Premieres ‘Something Stronger’ Video - Noise11.com

Andrew Farriss has premiered a music video for his new country song ‘Something Stronger’ ahead of his second album coming in 2025.

“I wanted to record a song about grit and passion,” says Farriss.

The song previews Andrew’s second solo album ‘The Prosecutor’ due in 2025. “The songs on ‘The Prospector’ are about searching for the gold in life – reaching out for something higher,” Farriss explains. “It’s about digging deep inside, and encouraging others to look for the real treasures in life.”

Andrew has been perform solo shows around Australia this year which not only feature his new solo music but also his heritage with INXS. INXS songs at an Andrew Farriss gig recently included ‘Mystify’, ‘Beautiful Girl’, ‘Need You Tonight’, ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ and ‘Don’t Change’.

Andrew’s first solo album ‘Andrew Farriss’ was released in 2021. We don’t have an exact date for the 2025 release of ‘The Prosecutor’ at this stage.

