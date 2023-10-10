Another Simple Minds and Icehouse Red Hot Summer Sells Out - Noise11.com

Red Hot Summer has another sell-out event for the Simple Minds and Icehouse 2024 tour.

Tickets for the Sandstone Point Hotel on Bribie Island have officially gone.

Red Hot Summer 2024 Series Two, with Simple Minds and Icehouse alternating the headline spot, has also sold out the first show on 10 February at Mornington Racecourse.

The event also feature Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite and Bachelor Girl.

Dates are

10 February, 2024, Mornington, Mornington Racecourse

11 February, 2024, Yarra Valley, Rochford Wines

17 February, 2024, Bribie Island, Sandstone Point Hotel

21 February, 2024, Perth, Kings Park and Botanic Garden (minus Noiseworks and Daryl Braithwaite)

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Simple Minds will also perform at:

8 February, Sydney, Sydney Opera House

13 February, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

14 February, Adelaide, AEC Theatre

18 February, Gold Coast, The Star Theatre

https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/simple-minds-global-tour-2024

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

