Another Simple Minds and Icehouse Red Hot Summer Sells Out - Noise11.com

Red Hot Summer has another sell-out event for the Simple Minds and Icehouse 2024 tour.
Tickets for the Sandstone Point Hotel on Bribie Island have officially gone.
Red Hot Summer 2024 Series Two, with Simple Minds and Icehouse alternating the headline spot, has also sold out the first show on 10 February at Mornington Racecourse.
The event also feature Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite and Bachelor Girl.
Dates are
10 February, 2024, Mornington, Mornington Racecourse
11 February, 2024, Yarra Valley, Rochford Wines
17 February, 2024, Bribie Island, Sandstone Point Hotel
21 February, 2024, Perth, Kings Park and Botanic Garden (minus Noiseworks and Daryl Braithwaite)
https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au
Simple Minds will also perform at:
8 February, Sydney, Sydney Opera House
13 February, Melbourne, Palais Theatre
14 February, Adelaide, AEC Theatre
18 February, Gold Coast, The Star Theatre
https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/simple-minds-global-tour-2024
