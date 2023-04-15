April 13 Declared Violent Femmes Day In Milwaukee - Noise11.com

April 13 has been marked as Violent Femmes Day in Milwaukee to mark the 40th anniversary of Milwaukee’s own Violent Femmes.

‘Violent Femmes’ was released April 13, 1983.

‘Violent Femmes’ wasn’t a hit in America. It peaked at number 171 on the Billboard chart in its day bout over time went on to sell over 1,000,000 copies. The album was a cult hit in Australia reached number 34 because of Triple J airplay at the time.

Three songs off the album have become classics staple to every Violent Femmes setlist – ‘Blister In The Sun’, ‘Add It Up’ and ‘Gone Daddy Gone’. ‘Gone Daddy Gone’ appears in the new Russell Crowe movie ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’.

Drummer John Sparrow attended the ceremony and accepted the mayoral proclamation on behalf of the band.

