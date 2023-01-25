 Archie Roach Awarded Companion of the Order of Australia - Noise11.com
Archie Roach: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Archie Roach: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Archie Roach Awarded Companion of the Order of Australia

by Paul Cashmere on January 26, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

The late Archie Roach has received a posthumous Companion of the Order of Australia award in the 2023 Australia Day honors.

Archie has received the honor “For eminent service to the performing arts as a songwriter and musician, to Indigenous rights and reconciliation, and through support for emerging First Nations artists”.

Archie passed away on 30 July 2022.

Archie’s music drew attention to the Stolen Generation, a time in Australia’s history when Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children were removed from their families by the Australian Government. These Australian government atrocities occurred well into the 1970s.

Archie’s debut album ‘Charcoal Lane’ has become a musical document of the time. ‘Charcoal Lane’ refers to a place in Gertrude Street in Melbourne’s inner-city suburb Fitzroy which became the meeting place near the building indigenous Australians came to when they left missions and reserves and moved to the city to trace their families.

The late Mr Archibald William ROACH AM
Formerly of Port Fairy VIC 3284
Archie Roach Foundation
• Director, 2014-2022.
• Supporter, Jessie Lloyd’s Mission Songs Project.
• Founder, 2014.
Community
• Supporter, Justice Action.
• Patron, Parkville College, Melbourne Youth Justice Centre, 2014-2022.
Publications
• Author, Tell Me Why for Young Adults, Simon and Schuster, 2021.
• Author, Took The Children Away, Simon and Schuster, 2020.
• Author, Tell Me Why (memoir), Simon and Schuster, 2018.
Albums include:
• Archie Roach My Songs 1989-2021, Bloodlines, 2021
• The Songs of Charcoal Lane, Bloodlines Records, 2020.
• Tell Me Why, Bloodlines Records, 2019.
• Dancing with My Spirit, Mushroom Music Publishing, 2018.
• Let Love Rule, Liberation, 2016.
Awards and Recognition include:
• Appointed a Member of the Order of Australia, 2015.
• Best Blues and Roots Album (The Songs of Charcoal Lane), ARIA Music Awards,
2021.
• 2020 Victorian Australian of the Year.
• Inductee, ARIA Music Hall of Fame, 2020.
• Best Male Artist (Tell Me Why), ARIA Music Awards, 2020.
• Best Contemporary Album (Tell Me Why), ARIA Music Awards, 2020.
• Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music, 2017.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Marilyn Manson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Marilyn Manson Reaches Settlement In One of His Sex Abuse Cases

Marilyn Manson has reached an out-of-court settlement with Esmé Bianco over her sexual abuse lawsuit.

10 hours ago
Pantera The Great Southern Trendkill
Pantera Dumped From Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Ring

German music festivals Rock Im Ring and Rock Am Ring has dumped Pantera from the festival following outrage over Phil Anselmo’s ongoing racism.

19 hours ago
Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet Add A Few Extra Guests For the 2023 Shadowland Tour

Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa had expanded their upcoming Dog Trumpet Tour with a few special guests opening on certain shows.

2 days ago
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013
Red Hot Chili Peppers Play First Show For 2023 In New Zealand

Red Hot Chili Peppers have kicked off their first show of 2023 for Auckland, New Zealand.

3 days ago
Kirk Hammett of Metallica by Ros O'Gorman
Metallica premiere ‘Screaming Suicide’

'Screaming Suicide' is the new Metallica song from the forthcoming '72 Seasons' album.

5 days ago
Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band photo by Martin Philbey
Tex Perkins Premieres ‘(I Wanna Be) Close To You’ Video

Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band has a new song ‘(I Wanna Be) Close To You)’ and an explanation for the song.

6 days ago
Van Conner and brother Gary of Screaming Trees photo from Garys Facebook page
Van Conner Screaming Trees Dead at 55

Screaming Trees bass player Van Conner has died at age 55 after battling pneumonia.

6 days ago