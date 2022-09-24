Arctic Monkeys Plan UK Tour - Noise11.com

Arctic Monkeys have announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2023.

The band will tour in support of their upcoming seventh studio album ‘The Car’, which is set to be released on October 21.

The tour will kick off at Bristol’s Ashton Gate Stadium on May 29, with dates in Manchester, Middlesbrough, Norwich, Swansea, Southampton, Dublin and Glasgow.

The tour will include two huge homecoming gigs at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield on June 9 and 10 and perform at the Emirates Stadium in London on June 16 and 17.

The Hives and The Mysterines are set to support the band on tour.

The Hives posted: “We’re supporting the only good European stadium size rock band in existence, @ArcticMonkeys. We will now tour the UK together and everyone will live happily ever after. Tickets on-sale next Friday at 9am BST. ”

And, The Mysterines shared: “Don’t Sit Down Cause We Are Supporting The Fucking Arctic Monkeys.”

Speaking about the new album, Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner recently said: “On this record [‘The Car’], sci-fi is off the table. We are back to earth.

“I think we’ve got closer to a better version of a more dynamic overall sound with this record. The strings on this record come in and out of focus and that was a deliberate move and hopefully everything has its own space. There’s time the band comes to the front and then the strings come to the front.”

