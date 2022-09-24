 Arctic Monkeys Plan UK Tour - Noise11.com
Arctic Monkeys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Arctic Monkeys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Arctic Monkeys Plan UK Tour

by Paul Cashmere on September 24, 2022

in News

Arctic Monkeys have announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2023.

The band will tour in support of their upcoming seventh studio album ‘The Car’, which is set to be released on October 21.

The tour will kick off at Bristol’s Ashton Gate Stadium on May 29, with dates in Manchester, Middlesbrough, Norwich, Swansea, Southampton, Dublin and Glasgow.

The tour will include two huge homecoming gigs at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield on June 9 and 10 and perform at the Emirates Stadium in London on June 16 and 17.

The Hives and The Mysterines are set to support the band on tour.

The Hives posted: “We’re supporting the only good European stadium size rock band in existence, @ArcticMonkeys. We will now tour the UK together and everyone will live happily ever after. Tickets on-sale next Friday at 9am BST. ”

And, The Mysterines shared: “Don’t Sit Down Cause We Are Supporting The Fucking Arctic Monkeys.”

Speaking about the new album, Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner recently said: “On this record [‘The Car’], sci-fi is off the table. We are back to earth.

“I think we’ve got closer to a better version of a more dynamic overall sound with this record. The strings on this record come in and out of focus and that was a deliberate move and hopefully everything has its own space. There’s time the band comes to the front and then the strings come to the front.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Baz Luhrmann Still Plans To Release The Britney Spears Elvis Presley Mash-Up

Baz Luhrmann is hoping to release a much-loved mash-up of Elvis Presley's 'Viva Las Vegas' and Britney Spears' 'Toxic'.

22 hours ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Has A Song Coming Titled ‘Vigilante Shit’

Taylor Swift has written her first ever song with a "naughty" word in the title.

1 day ago
Robbie Williams performs at the AFL Grand Final 24 September 2022
Robbie Williams Dedicates Songs To Shane Warne and John Farnham At AFL Grand Final

Robbie Williams performed at the ALF Grand Final pre-match with one for Shane Warne and another for John Farnham.

1 day ago
John Mayer - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
John Mayer Pays Tribute To Bob Saget

John Mayer, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jeff Ross paid tribute to Bob Saget during a fundraising event earlier this week.

2 days ago
Kelly Clarkson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kelly Clarkson Now Has A Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Kelly Clarkson has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

5 days ago
Billy Corgan, The Smashing Pumpkins, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Smashing Pumpkins To Release Mellon Collie Sequel ‘ATUM’

Smashing Pumpkins are calling their upcoming album ‘ATUM’ a sequel to their classic ‘Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness’ album of 1995 as well as 2000’s ‘Machina/The Machine of God’.

5 days ago
Eminem photo by Jeremy Deputat
Eminem Ended His Feud With Snoop Dogg Because Of Dr Dre

Eminem called time on his feud with Snoop Dogg after Dr. Dre's near-death experience.

September 16, 2022