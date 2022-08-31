 Arctic Monkeys Premiere 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball' - Noise11.com
Arctic Monkeys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Arctic Monkeys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Arctic Monkeys Premiere ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’

by Paul Cashmere on August 31, 2022

in News

Arctic Monkeys have released their first single in four years, ‘There’d Better Be a Mirrorball’.

Alex Turner and co released the lead track from their forthcoming seventh studio album ‘The Car’ on Tuesday (30.08.22).

The piano-led heartbreak epic comes in at just under four and a half minutes long and sees the frontman sing about a breakup.

He croons: “You’re getting cynical and that won’t do.

“I’d throw the rose tint back on the exploded view. Darling, if I were you.”

The tune – which comes a retro-styled music video directed by Alex – is the first since the band’s 2018 LP ‘Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino’.

Arctic Monkeys will release ‘The Car’ on October 21, and frontman Alex teased the record will bring the group “back to earth” following the intergalactic sound of their last album.

Alex told The Big Issue: “I think we’ve got closer to a better version of a more dynamic overall sound with this record.

“The strings on this record come in and out of focus and that was a deliberate move and hopefully everything has its own space. There’s time the band comes to the front and then the strings come to the front.”

The record was made with their regular producer James Ford and recorded at Butley Priory, a converted monastery in rural Suffolk.

Alex – who is joined in the band by Jamie Cook, Nick O’Malley and Matt Helders – explained that the decision to snub a typical recording studio was inspired by legends of rock ‘n’ roll.

The 36-year-old musician said: “There’s a bunch of Led Zeppelin and Stones records where they were in this house in the country and then they went and sorted it all out and overdubbed it elsewhere.

“We went there in the summer, took all the equipment, got the raw material and then took it on elsewhere.”

The release of ‘The Car’ comes 20 years after Arctic Monkeys were formed in Sheffield and Alex wants the group to stay true to their roots.

He said: “You have to follow your instincts in the same way you did in the first place. In that way, it does all feel like it’s connected to us 20 years ago in the garage when it was pure instinct.”

‘The Car’ track-listing:

‘There’d Better Be a Mirrorball’
‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’
‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’
‘Jet Skis On The Moat’
‘Body Paint’
‘The Car’
‘Big Ideas’
‘Hello You’
‘Mr Schwartz’
‘Perfect Sense’

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Muse play Rod Laver Arena 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Muse ‘Will Of The People’ On Track For UK No 1

The group’s ninth studio LP on course to become first-ever Number 1 album using NFT technology, as it currently outsells rest of Top 10 combined.   

12 hours ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Pops Up At Reading

Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance at Reading festival on Saturday (27.08.22) night.

4 days ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Have Sold 1.4 Million Tickets for 2023 Tour

The day after completing the 2022 European leg of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour in Glasgow, Coldplay have seen astonishing demand for their newly-announced 2023 dates, which went on general sale this morning.

5 days ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Netflix Is Producing A Robbie Williams Documentary

Netflix is in production on a documentary series about British pop superstar, Robbie Williams.

6 days ago
Arctic Monkeys
Arctic Monkeys To Release New Album ‘The Car’

Arctic Monkeys have announced their new album 'The Car'.

7 days ago
The Butterfly Effect 2022
The Butterfly Effect To Follow-up New Album With More New Music

The Butterfly Effect will release ‘IV’, their first album in 14 years on 2 September, but fans won’t have to wait long for even more new music after that.

August 24, 2022
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman
Snoop Dogg Has A Kids TV Show ‘Doggyland’ Coming

Snoop Dogg has launched an animated children's series titled Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes.

August 24, 2022