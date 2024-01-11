 Ariana Grande Says She Channeled Madonna For New Song - Noise11.com
Ariana Grande Sweetener

Ariana Grande Sweetener

Ariana Grande Says She Channeled Madonna For New Song

by Music-News.com on January 12, 2024

in News

Ariana Grande’s new single has been heavily influenced by Madonna. Ariana recently announced her long-awaited return to the music scene, and Ariana’s upcoming single, ‘Yes, And?’, has been strongly influenced by the chart-topping icon.

Ariana has used ‘Vogue’ – Madonna’s 1990 hit single – as the major influence behind her much-anticipated new track, according to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column.

Ariana is a self-confessed fan of the pop icon and she previously sang ‘Vogue’ during her Honeymoon tour back in 2015.

The brunette beauty also appeared on-stage as a surprise guest during Madonna’s Rebel Heart tour.

Ariana has previously admitted to having a huge admiration for Madonna’s longevity in the music business.

She told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe: “After everything she has accomplished, reshaping pop music and setting the bar higher and higher, I feel like she does it as she is still hungry and still loves it.

Ariana also revealed that Madonna’s attitude really “resonates” with herself.

Ariana said: “She has done what she needs to do – there are no more awards and hits she needs. She does it as she loves it and that resonates with me.”

Meanwhile, Ariana recently announced that ‘Yes, And?’ will be released on Friday (12.01.24).

The award-winning star took to social media earlier this month to confirm her return to the music scene.

Alongside a close-up photograph of her face, Ariana wrote on Instagram: “yes, and? [heart emoji] 1.12 (sic)”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Selena Gomez, music news, noise11.com
Selena Gomez To Play Linda Ronstadt In Biopic

Selena Gomez will play Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic about the iconic singer of the 70s and 80s.

1 day ago
Waxahatchee by Molly Matalon
Waxahatchee Are Right Back At It for 2024

One of 2024’s first new releases is ‘Right Back At It’ from Birmingham, Alabama’s Waxahatchee.

2 days ago
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s Barbie Song Wins Best Original Song At The Golden Globe Awards

Billie Eilish ‘What Was I Made For’, written for the movie ‘Barbie’, has won Best Original Song at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

4 days ago
Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jack White Starts Talking Up New Music for 2024

Jack White appears to be teasing new music.

January 3, 2024
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Fan Died At Concert from Heat Exhaustion

The death of a Taylor Swift fan at a concert held in Rio de Janeiro last month was due to heat exhaustion, police have confirmed.

December 29, 2023
Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman
Michael Bublé Opens Up About Son’s Cancer Journey

Michael Bublé has opened up about how his son's cancer diagnosis caused his attitude towards life to change drastically.

December 22, 2023
Finneas
The Next Billie Eilish Album Is 85% Done

Finneas has teased progress on his sister Billie Eilish's upcoming album.

December 21, 2023