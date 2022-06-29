Ariana Grande Stalker Arrested Again - Noise11.com

Ariana Grande’s stalker has been arrested for violating a restraining order by breaking into the singer’s home.

According to TMZ, Aharon Brown was arrested on Sunday after breaking into her property in Montecito, California on her 29th birthday. The Positions singer wasn’t at home at the time but he triggered the security alarm and police officers showed up and arrested him.

He was subsequently arraigned on charges of stalking, burglary, damaging power lines, violation of a court order and obstruction. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was taken into custody.

Brown was previously arrested in September last year after turning up at the singer’s home with a large hunting knife and allegedly screaming, “I’ll fucking kill you and her” to Grande and her security.

The pop star responded by requesting a restraining order against Brown, telling the Los Angeles Superior Court that she was “fearful” for her and her family’s safety. The order was granted, banning him from coming near Grande.

However, the order has not deterred Brown. TMZ reports that he recently violated the ban by trying to find the singer and was supposed to turn himself in over the violation on Tuesday. Yet, two days before turning himself in, he went to Grande’s home once again.

