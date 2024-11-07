Art Garfunkel Tells Noise11 He Has Reconciled With Paul Simon - Noise11.com

Simon & Garfunkel, yes Paul and Art, got together in the same room recently, had dinner, laughed, cried and reminisced about the good times.

In an interview with Noise11.com today (7 November 2024) to promote the new Garfunkel & Garfunkel album ‘Father and Son’, Art Garfunkel said that he is once again friends with Paul Simon, that they had a wonderful reunion dinner and yes, there were tears.

“We warmed up a friendship that had lapsed for years,” Art Garfunkel tells Noise11.com. “We ran into each other just recently. Paul Simon has an ex-wife who moved into the same place that I am living in. I saw their son Harper. Harper set up a dinner with Paul Simon and after years of estrangement I had a great time with Paul”.

There was a lot to discuss and Art says he is personally maybe to blame for what happened. “We talked about how the years have hurt him. I must have hurt his feelings,” Art said. “I said things to the English press knowing that it could be dodgy talking to the English press. I gambled that I would shake up the soft image of Simon & Garfunkel and that it would be a little spicy. I said things that might have hurt his feelings. Before I knew it, there were tears. I was crying. I moved my own self just to remember these days. There were hugs. It was a very warm experience to be with Paul. I don’t know where it will lead to now but it satisfies my soul. You cannot go through life without resolving old friends. Life is love. We all love each other secretly and we must get to it before it’s too late.”

In a recent interview with Howard Stern, Paul told Howard that Art’s move into acting in 1970 for the Mike Nichols movies ‘Catch-22’ (1970) and Carnal Knowledge’ (1971) put a strain on their friendship. Art sees it differently. “I came to him and asked what he thought of me being an actor. He said if Mike Nichols has offered you this acting role you’ve got to take it. There is no choice. So I followed along”.

Art played opposite Jack Nicholson in ‘Carnal Knowledge’. “Jack just called me on my birthday,” he says. “He sent me a bottle of wine with my birthday wishes. I hadn’t spoken to him in a while. There he was on TV with ‘A Few Good Men’ that night so I got to see Jack on film. What a genius of an actor”.

The ‘Father and Son’ album with Art and Art Garfunkel Jr is out this Friday 8 November 2024. Watch the entire Noise11 interview with Garfunkel and Garfunkel here:

