As Mick Jagger Turns 80 Noise11 Examines His Other Milestone Birthdays - Noise11.com

Mick Jagger is 80 years old today as Noise11 takes a look back at each milestone birthday from 20 to 80 and where he was at musically.

Mick Jagger at 80 (2023)

The only Stones studio released during Mick’s 70s was ‘Blue & Lonesome’ in 2016. Mick hasn’t had a solo album since 2001. Expect a new Stones album for 2024. The most recent new music from the Rolling Stones was the standalone ‘Living In A Ghost Town’, released at the start of the Covid lockdowns in April 2020 but recorded a few years earlier. So far, it has not been included on any albums.

More expanded editions were released this decade with expanded editions ‘Sticky Fingers’ (2015), ‘Goats Head Soup’ (2020) and ‘Tattoo You’ (2021). They included previously unreleased Stones songs such as ‘Scarlet’ (from Goats Head Soup sessions) and ‘Troubles A Comin’ (from the Tattoo You era). The Sticky Fingers reissue also had a new version of ‘Brown Sugar’ with Eric Clapton on guitar. The Stones also mined the vaults releasing 14 live concerts on DVDs over this time. The most recent was ‘GRRR! Live’ from the 2012 tour, released in February 2023.

Mick Jagger at 70 (2013)

Between 60 to 70, there was one Stones album ‘A Bigger Bang’ in 2005. There were also two new studio songs ‘Doom and Gloom’ and ‘One More Shot’ included on the 2012 compilation ‘GRRR!’. The Stones are now in an era of looking back, not forward. In this decade, eight live albums / DVDs from various eras were released. Anniversary editions became frequent with expanded reissues of ‘Get Yer Ya Yas Out’ (2009), ‘Exile on Main Street’ (2010) and ‘Some Girls’ (2011).

Mick Jagger at 60 (2003)

In the 10 years between Mick going from 50 to 60, the Rolling Stones only released one album. ‘Bridges to Babylon’ was released on 29 September 1997, when Mick was 54. At 58 he released his fourth solo album ‘Goddess in the Doorway’.

Mick Jagger at 50 (1993)

Mick Jagger was still 50 when the 20th Stones album ‘Voodoo Lounge’ was released on 11 July, 1994. It was the first Stones album since ‘Steel Wheels’ five years earlier. In his 40s Mick released his first three solo albums ‘She’s The Boss’ in 1985, ‘Primitive Cool’ in 1987 and then ‘Wandering Spirit’ in February, 1993 (when he was still 49).

Mick Jagger at 40 (1983)

40-year old Mick Jagger gave us The Stones ‘Undercover’ album in 1983. At the time, the video for the title track and lead single ‘Undercover of the Night’ was banned by MTV and the BBC for being “too violent”. The song was Jagger’s first political statement since ‘Street Fighting Man’ in 1968. While ‘Street Fighting Man’ was about the state of the USA during the Vietnam War, ‘Undercover of the Night’ was about political corruption in South America.

Mick Jagger at 30 (1973)

Mick Jagger was 30 years old when The Rolling Stones released their 11th studio album ‘Goats Head Soup’. In his 20s, the classic albums ‘Beggars Banquet’ (1968), ‘Let It Bleed’ (1969). ‘Sticky Fingers’ (1971) and ‘Exile on Main Street’ (1972) were all released over a five-year period.

‘Goats Head Soup’ featured the hit song ‘Angie’.

Mick Jagger at 20 (1963)

Mick Jagger was 19 years old when the first Rolling Stones song ‘Come On’ was released. In 1963, when Mick was 20, The Rolling Stones released ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’ (UK, no 12). Mick was still 20 when the first Stones album ‘The Rolling Stones’ was released on 16 April, 1964.

