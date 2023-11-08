Augie March and Romy Vager Cover Nick Cave’s Interpretation of ‘Henry Lee’ - Noise11.com

Augie March have teamed up with Romy Vager for a cover of the ‘Henry Lee’ by Nick Cave for the release of the Tony Cohen memoir ‘Half Deaf, Completely Mad’.

Tony Cohen passed away in 2017.

Cohen also produced Cave in The Birthday Party and The Boys Next Door as well as alternative Australian acts The Moodists, The Go-Betweens, The Beasts of Bourbon and early Hunters & Collectors.

Cohen produced Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds ninth album ‘Murder Ballads’ including cave’s interpretation of the traditional song ‘Henry Lee’.

‘Henry Lee’ is the fifth in a series of releases which sees Australian artists interpret iconic songs originally recorded by Cohen, including Leah Senior’s ‘Easy Come, Easy Go’ (Grant McLennan), CIVIC’s ‘Chase the Dragon’ (Beasts of Bourbon), Grace Cummings’ ‘Straight to You’ (Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds) and Julia Jacklin’s ‘Shivers’ (The Boys Next Door). Co-author John Olson says: “These recordings highlight unique Australian artists and are a continuation of Tony’s career supporting independent music.”

Cave recorded his version with PJ Harvey. The song was released in 1996.

