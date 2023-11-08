 Augie March and Romy Vager Cover Nick Cave’s Interpretation of ‘Henry Lee’ - Noise11.com
Augie March and Romy Vager (RVG)

Augie March and Romy Vager (RVG)

Augie March and Romy Vager Cover Nick Cave’s Interpretation of ‘Henry Lee’

by Paul Cashmere on November 8, 2023

in News

Augie March have teamed up with Romy Vager for a cover of the ‘Henry Lee’ by Nick Cave for the release of the Tony Cohen memoir ‘Half Deaf, Completely Mad’.

Tony Cohen passed away in 2017.

Cohen also produced Cave in The Birthday Party and The Boys Next Door as well as alternative Australian acts The Moodists, The Go-Betweens, The Beasts of Bourbon and early Hunters & Collectors.

Cohen produced Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds ninth album ‘Murder Ballads’ including cave’s interpretation of the traditional song ‘Henry Lee’.

‘Henry Lee’ is the fifth in a series of releases which sees Australian artists interpret iconic songs originally recorded by Cohen, including Leah Senior’s ‘Easy Come, Easy Go’ (Grant McLennan), CIVIC’s ‘Chase the Dragon’ (Beasts of Bourbon), Grace Cummings’ ‘Straight to You’ (Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds) and Julia Jacklin’s ‘Shivers’ (The Boys Next Door). Co-author John Olson says: “These recordings highlight unique Australian artists and are a continuation of Tony’s career supporting independent music.”

Cave recorded his version with PJ Harvey. The song was released in 1996.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Barry Harvey, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Warren Ellis, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Jim Sclavunos, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Oasis The Masterplan
Oasis Set For A UK No 1 This Week

A 25th anniversary reissue of Oasis’s The Masterplan could see the record reach Number 1 on the UK’s Official Albums Chart for the first time.

1 day ago
Ian Brown of The Stone Roses - image By Ros O'Gorman
Ian Brown Leads Tribute To Pete Garner of The Stone Roses

Ian Brown has paid tribute to The Stones Roses' original bassist Pete Garner following his death.

1 day ago
Slipknot
Slipknot Drummer Jay Weinberg Departs The Band

Jay Weinberg, drummer for Slipknot, has departed the band.

2 days ago
Sheryl Crow performs at Margaret Court Arena on Friday 6 April 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sheryl Crow Announces New Single and Album

Sheryl Crow has announced a new single and album.

4 days ago
Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers. image by Ros O'Gorman.
Flea Details His Performance War Wounds

Flea has recalled the most painful injuries he has suffered during performances.

4 days ago
Cannibal Corpse Colouring Book
Cannibal Corpse Have Made A Colouring Book

Cannibal Corse fans can get into the art of the band with a Cannibal Corse Colouring Book being released soon (except in Germany where it is banned).

5 days ago
Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Soundwave, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Green Day Announce A Stack of Dates for 2024

Green Day will perform a stack of European and North American dates starting in France in April 2024.

5 days ago