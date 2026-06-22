August Burns Red Add The Gloom In The Corner And Fallweather To Australia And New Zealand Tour - Noise11 Music News

August Burns Red have confirmed Melbourne acts The Gloom In The Corner and Fallweather as new additions to the Season Of Surrender Tour across Australia and New Zealand in September and October 2026 following the withdrawal of Bloom from the run.

by Paul Cashmere

US metalcore veterans August Burns Red have announced a revised support line-up for their upcoming Season Of Surrender Tour of Australia and New Zealand, confirming Melbourne bands The Gloom In The Corner and Fallweather will join the dates after Sydney act Bloom withdrew from the tour. American outfit I Promised The World will also appear on the Australian leg of the run, which begins in Perth on 27 September and concludes in Auckland in October.

The update comes ahead of August Burns Red’s first performances in New Zealand in more than a decade and strengthens the local representation on a tour that already marks one of the band’s most significant returns to the region in recent years.

For fans of contemporary heavy music, the addition of two emerging Melbourne acts reflects the continuing strength of Australia’s metalcore and post-hardcore scenes. Both bands arrive on the tour with new material and growing international profiles, offering audiences a broader snapshot of where the genre currently sits beyond its established headline names.

The Gloom In The Corner have spent recent years building a reputation for combining heavy music with cinematic storytelling and an expansive conceptual universe. The Melbourne band released their latest album, Royal Discordance, earlier this year, continuing a creative trajectory that has seen them tour extensively throughout Australia, Europe and North America.

The group has previously shared stages with acts including Make Them Suffer, Wage War, AngelMaker and Aviana, developing a live reputation built around theatrical presentation and technically demanding performances. Their inclusion on the tour places one of Australia’s most ambitious modern heavy acts in front of a large regional audience.

Joining them are Fallweather, another Melbourne outfit whose sound draws on elements of early 2000s post-hardcore while incorporating contemporary metal influences. The band recently issued the single Mourn, taken from their forthcoming debut album Because You Were Here, scheduled for release on 19 August.

Fallweather have steadily expanded their profile through support slots with international acts including Landmvrks, Senses Fail and Saosin. Their appearance on the August Burns Red tour provides another significant opportunity as they prepare to launch their first full-length record.

For August Burns Red, the Season Of Surrender Tour continues a long-standing connection with Australian audiences. The Pennsylvania band emerged in the mid-2000s as one of metalcore’s defining acts and have remained a consistent force through multiple shifts in the heavy music landscape. Their Grammy Award nomination and extensive global touring history have helped establish them as one of the genre’s most enduring names.

The New Zealand dates are particularly notable given the lengthy gap since the band’s last visit. Wellington and Auckland will host the group’s first performances there in more than ten years, extending the reach of a tour that already covers major Australian markets including Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle and Brisbane.

The revised line-up ensures the Season Of Surrender Tour moves forward with a strong mix of international and Australian talent. With new releases arriving from both The Gloom In The Corner and Fallweather, the tour also offers a platform for a new generation of heavy artists alongside one of metalcore’s most established acts.

Tour Dates

27 September 2026, Perth, Freo Social

29 September 2026, Adelaide, The Gov

1 October 2026, Melbourne, 170 Russell

2 October 2026, Sydney, Liberty Hall

3 October 2026, Newcastle, King St Bandroom

4 October 2026, Brisbane, The Tivoli

7 October 2026, Wellington, San Fran (August Burns Red only)

8 October 2026, Auckland, Powerstation (August Burns Red only)

Ticketing Information: Tickets available from destroyalllines.com.

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