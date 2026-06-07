August Burns Red Release Season Of Surrender And Confirm Australasian Tour Dates - Noise11 Music News

August Burns Red have released their latest album Season Of Surrender, unveiled a new visualiser for Cerebral Malfunction featuring Make Them Suffer, and are preparing to return to Australia and New Zealand for a headline tour later this year.

by Paul Cashmere

More than two decades after emerging from Pennsylvania’s metalcore underground, August Burns Red have released their new studio album Season Of Surrender. The record arrives via Fearless Records alongside a visualiser for Cerebral Malfunction, a collaboration with Australian metal act Make Them Suffer. The release comes as the band prepares for an extensive Australian and New Zealand tour scheduled for September and October.

For August Burns Red, the arrival of Season Of Surrender represents another chapter in a career defined by consistency in a genre known for rapid change. The Lancaster, Pennsylvania band has built a reputation on technical musicianship, intricate guitar work and a refusal to significantly alter its core sound despite shifting trends within heavy music.

The album features guest appearances from Mike Hranica of The Devil Wears Prada, Jamie Hails of Polaris and Make Them Suffer, reflecting the increasingly interconnected nature of the international metalcore community. The release follows the band’s 2023 album Death Below and arrives after a period of sustained touring activity, including a recent co-headline North American run with The Amity Affliction.

One of the album’s key tracks, Cerebral Malfunction, has been selected as the focus of the latest visual content from the project. The song pairs August Burns Red with members of Make Them Suffer, one of Australia’s most successful contemporary heavy music exports.

The album’s track list showcases the band’s established blend of melodic complexity and aggressive dynamics, opening with Legions, featuring Mike Hranica, and continuing through songs such as Behemoth, Den Of Thieves and Sonic Salvation, which features Polaris vocalist Jamie Hails.

The release continues a remarkable run for a band that has remained largely intact since the mid-2000s. Vocalist Jake Luhrs, guitarists JB Brubaker and Brent Rambler, bassist Dustin Davidson and drummer Matt Greiner have become one of modern heavy music’s most enduring line-ups.

Since forming in 2003, August Burns Red have grown from a regional act into one of metalcore’s most commercially successful names. Albums such as Messengers, Constellations and Rescue & Restore helped establish the group internationally, while multiple Billboard chart placements and more than 600 million streams have reinforced their longevity.

Industry recognition has included Grammy Award nominations for Best Metal Performance in 2016 for Identity and in 2018 for Invisible Enemy. Throughout that period, the band has maintained a steady recording and touring schedule while many contemporaries have either evolved away from metalcore or significantly reduced their output.

The album’s release also highlights the continuing strength of metalcore as a touring genre. Collaborations between American acts and Australian artists such as Polaris and Make Them Suffer have become increasingly common as the heavy music market grows more globally connected.

For Australian and New Zealand audiences, the upcoming tour will provide one of the first opportunities to experience material from Season Of Surrender in a headline setting. Support on the run will come from Melbourne heavy outfit Bloom and American act I Promised The World, with the latter not appearing at the Wellington and Auckland dates.

With Season Of Surrender now available, August Burns Red enter another touring cycle supported by new material while continuing a career that has stretched across more than twenty years. The band’s return to Australia and New Zealand later this year will test the new songs in front of audiences that have long supported the group’s technically driven approach to modern metalcore.

Season Of Surrender Track Listing:

Legions [Feat. Mike Hranica]

The Nameless

Behemoth

Den Of Thieves

Sonic Salvation [Feat. Jamie Hails]

Cerebral Malfunction [Feat. Make Them Suffer]

Tear Of The Clouds

Whispers Like Splinters

S.O.S.

New Horizons

Forged By Failure

August Burns Red Season Of Surrender Tour Australia & New Zealand 2026

Dates:

27 September, Perth, Freo Social

29 September, Adelaide, The Gov

1 October, Melbourne, 170 Russell

2 October, Sydney, Liberty Hall

3 October, Newcastle, King St Bandroom

4 October, Brisbane, The Tivoli

7 October, Wellington, San Fran

8 October, Auckland, Powerstation

Ticketing details: Tickets available from destroyalllines.com.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

Bluesky

Instagram

X (Twitter)