 Aussie Supergroup MONSTR Forms for The Best of MTV Unplugged - Noise11.com
MONSTR MTV Unplugged

MONSTR MTV Unplugged

Aussie Supergroup MONSTR Forms for The Best of MTV Unplugged

by Paul Cashmere on April 14, 2025

in News

MONSTR is a new Australian supergroup featuring members of The Screaming Jets, The Superjesus, Drgan and Taxiride coming together to recreate The Best of MTV Unplugged.

MONSTR is:

• Jason Singh (Taxiride): The lead singer from rock icons Taxiride, is known for his powerhouse voice and emotional depth, Jason brings his remarkable stage presence and guitar mastery to MONSTR.

• Stu Rudd (The Superjesus): As a founding member of The Superjesus, Stu Rudd’s stage presence, pounding grooves and musicianship are legendary. Stu’s ability to cross genres and fuse styles is unmatched in the Australian music scene.

• Pete Drummond (Dragon): As far as elite drummers go, there is none better than Pete Drummond. Known for his drumming expertise with rock royalty Dragon and a plethora of other Australian bands and groups, Pete Drummond seamlessly blends rock, pop, and soul influences.

• Jimi Hocking (The Screaming Jets): With his electrifying guitar skills and raw energy, Jimi Hocking of The Screaming Jets is a staple on every list of greatest Australian guitar players. His gritty style, razor sharp guitar and distinctive voice adds a powerful edge to MONSTR.
MTV Unplugged started in 1989 with Squeeze and very quickly became the go to place for artists wanting to showcase around the time of a new album.

It really took off when Paul McCartney performed for a show in 1991. That performance was released soon after as his ‘Unplugged (The Official Bootleg).

Eric Clapton’s ‘Unplugged’ featured his laid back version of ‘Layla’.

Pearl Jam did the show in 1992.

1994 saw the release of the now historic ‘Nirvana MTV Unplugged in New York’.

The list of artists who performed unplugged include Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, Rod Stewart, Alice In Chains, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Tony Bennet and Midnight Oil.

MONSTR The Best of MTV Unplugged is a Melbourne show set for 15 August, 2025.

https://www.memomusichall.com.au/memo-gig/monstr-the-best-of-mtv-unplugged/

