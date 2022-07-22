Australian Album Chart: Harry Styles Is In For A Sixth Week - Noise11.com

Harry Styles remains for a sixth accumulated week at No.1 in Australia with his third set “Harry’s House”.

Harry Styles also remains at the top in England and Ireland (6th week), while it regains the top spot in Canada (third overall week), plus his single “As it Was” remains a non-mover also at No.2 on the singles chart, while on the local vinyl chart “Harry’s House” drops down to No.3 and his second album “Fine Line” rises back up three places to No.9.

The latest Harry set has now spent two three-week periods at No.1 in Australia (30th of May to 13th of June; 3 weeks, and now 11th to the 25th of July; a further three weeks), giving Harry Style now his tenth overall week at No.1 locally (from his three solo studio albums), moving him up the listing for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2022)’ from equal 65th (amended from last week) to now equal 57th alongside Live and Missy Higgins (10 weeks from 3 No.1’s), while on the similar listing for this decade (2020’s), Harry jumps into second spot (8 weeks this decade from 2 No.1’s), just ahead of Olivia Rodrigo (8 weeks from one album).

The fourth studio album for Lizzo called “Special” enters the chart at No.2 (No.5 vinyl), becoming her first Top 10 album locally and her second to chart, as her third issued set “Cuz I Love You” peaked at No.19 on January 20th, 2020 after initially starting it’s chart life on April 29th, 2019, accumulating 67 weeks within the Top 100. This new album is led by the current No.5 single “About Damn Time” (also her highest charted single), having previously peaked at No.3 on three separate occasions, while that track is newly ▲Platinum in sales this week too. Lizzo’s new album has also landed at No.3 in New Zealand and No.6 in England, plus No.11 in both Ireland and Scotland.

Three sets of albums all swap places within the Top 10 this week, with The Weeknd up one spot to No.3 with “The Highlights”, swapping with “SOUR” for Olivia Rodrigo (No.13 vinyl) down a place to No.4, followed by another switching-pair in “= (Equals)” by Ed Sheeran up a place to No.5 and Luke Combs’ “Growin’ Up” dipping one to No.6. Drake’s “Honestly, Nevermind” is the second and final non-mover within the Top 10, holding at No.7. The last two swaps are both two place movers, “Planet Her” for Doja Cat up to No.8, and the ‘Stranger Things Season 4’ soundtrack dropping two to No.10 after two weeks of peaking at No.8, while that set still retains the No.1 single in the country for Kate Bush and “Running Up That Hill (a Deal with God)” for a sixth week.

UP:

Post Malone matches his chart position of No.11 on both charts this week, as his album “12 Carat Toothache” rises back up two spots, and it’s highest placed single “I Like You (A Happier Song)” with Doja Cat is down one place to also land at No.11. The only other rising albums within the Top 20 are all best of compilations for Eminem (15 to No.12), Maroon 5 (18 to No.15) and after he announced the remainder of his Australian tour this past week, Elton John’s “Diamonds” rises for a fourth week, up two places to No.18.

The two big leaping albums within the Top 30 are “Superache” for Conan Gray (29 to No.21) and The Weeknd’s “Starboy” (34 to No.25), while his third climbing album for this week is his most recent studio set “Dawn FM” (43 to No.36).

Tate McRae toured the country this past week, and her debut studio album “i used to think i could fly” has flown back up twenty-six spots this week to No.35, followed by a rise to No.39 for The Arctic Monkeys and “AM” (No.15 vinyl), while Splendour in the Grass act Tyler, the Creator moves back up thirteen spots to No.50 with his “Igor” set, helped also by being the No.9 selling vinyl too.

DOWN:

The two Top 10 dropouts are both by local acts, with Spacey Jane down five places to No.14 with “Here Comes Everybody” (HP-1, WI10-3), while last week’s No.2 return for the Cold Chisel 1982 set “Circus Animals” (ARIAHP-2/AMRHP-1, ARIAWI10-1/AMRWI10-17) leaves the Top 50 this week. The only other local act within the Top 20 this week is The Kid Laroi with his “F**k Love” mixtapes, which dips two places to No.16 and the sets log their second-year chart anniversary this week too (104 weeks, plus it’s never been out of the Top 40 in that time either).

Billie Eilish dropped two new songs on Friday, so her albums could rebound next week, but for now both of them drop, with ‘Sleep’ down four to No.23 and ‘Happier’ falls six to No.37 (next week is it’s one-year mark). Luke Combs also falls with his first two albums, with ‘What You See’ down four to No.30 and ‘This One’ dropping five places to No.32.

“Justice” for Justin Bieber spends it’s second ever week outside of the Top 30 this week, as it drops down six places to No.31 (it has fallen as low as No.32 on July 4th). The BTS collection “Proof” falls down nine places to No.33, while Taylor Swift declines with four of her five Top 50 entries; “1989” (23 to No.24), “Red (TsV)” (32 to No.34), “Lover” (36 to No.46), “Reputation” (42 to No.49) and is stable with “folklore” (No.38), which cracks two-years upon the chart this week (104 weeks in both the Top 50 and Top 100).

Jack Harlow is down five places to No.42 with “Come Home the Kids Miss You”, followed by an eight place drop to No.43 for the self-titled Harry Styles album (No.11 vinyl), while Kendrick Lamar falls fourteen places to No.47 with his latest album “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”, plus his album “Damn.’ is the No.17 selling vinyl this week.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #13 (LP#2) – Gemini Rights by Steve Lacy (L-M Records/RCA) is the second studio album and now first solo entry for the guitarist with the band The Internet, who scored two album entries here in 2015 (LP3, HP-45) and 2018 (LP4, HP-40). Steve saw his first singles chart entry last week with the track “Bad Habit”, which has jumped from 36 to No.9 this week.

* #19 (LP#2) – Beatopia by beadadoobee (Dirty Hit) is the second studio album and entry for the Philippines born and London, England based pop singer, while this new entry surpasses her debut album “Fake it Flowers”, which debuted and peaked at No.96 on October 26th, 2020.

* #27 (LP#1) – Jack in the Box by j-hope (BigHit Music) is the debut album for the BTS member, with the set landing at No.1 on the Japanese digital albums chart, and No.11 nationally there.

* #29 (LP#15) – Greatest Works of Art by Jay Chou (JVR International/Sony Taiwan) is now the first of his fifteen studio albums to chart in Australia, as the Mandopop (Mandarin sung) artist from Taiwan has been releasing albums since 2000, while this set has also charted at No.40 in New Zealand.

* #44 (LP#5) – emails i can’t send by Sabrina Carpenter (Island) is the fifth studio album for the U.S. singer, and it’s entry position of No.44 matches the peak of her only other album to chart here, her second set “Evolution” (October 24th, 2016).

* #45 (LP#3) – Hellfire by Black Midi (Rough Trade) is the third studio and now second entry from the London rock act, who saw their previous album “Cavalcade” debut and peak at No.81 on June 7th, 2021, 59 weeks ago.

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 15th to the 21st of July, 2022.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

