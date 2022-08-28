Australian Album Chart: Madonna 'Finally Enough Love' Debuts At No 1 - Noise11.com

Madonna scores her twelfth No.1 Album in Australia this week as her new collection of remixes “Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones” debuts at the top of the ARIA Album Charts.

“Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones” (Rhino/Warner Music) becomes the 954th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2022), the 805th for ARIA (1983 to 2022), the 589th to debut at the top, the 24th No.1 Album for 2022, the 34th for Warner (and their third this year after RHCP on April 11th and the returned Dua Lipa set on April 25th).

The new Madonna remix compilation becomes the 64th ‘Greatest Hits/Best of’ album to reach No.1 in Australia, with the last being Vika & Linda’s Anthology on June 22nd, 2020, while for Madonna herself this is her third collection of previously issued singles to hit the top locally after her first best of “The Immaculate Collection” (5 weeks from Dec. 2nd, 1990) and her ballads set “Something to Remember” (1 week on Nov. 26th, 1995), while her last No.1 set was March 16th, 2015 with “Rebel Heart”.

Madonna has now landed her twelfth No.1 Album in Australia, placing her second on the listing for ‘Most No.1 Albums’, behind the 14 each tie for No.1 with The Beatles and Jimmy Barnes, she pulls ahead of U2 ad Eminem with 11 apiece, while her spot on the listing for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2022)’ has risen to 20 weeks in total, placing her at No.25 just ahead of Mariah Carey’s 20 weeks from 3 No.1’s. HerMadgesties new set has landed at No.2 on the vinyl chart this week, while it has also landed first week at No.1 in Belgium and The Netherlands, No.2 in France, Germany, Ireland, Scotland and Italy plus No.3 in England.

This is Madonna’s first No.1 Album for this decade, meaning she has now landed a No.1 set in the past five decades, one in the 1980’s (True Blue), six the 90’s, two in the 2000’s and two in the 2010’s, placing her equal first alongside Jimmy Barnes and AC/DC who’ve all now had a No.1 in the past five decades, thus she is also the first overseas act to do so in Australia.

This new No.1 Album is also the first time that the word ‘Finally’ and ‘Enough’ have appeared in a No.1 albums title, while it’s the third ‘Number’ and second ‘Number Ones’ at the top, as The Beatles June 1983 collection was the previous, while for ‘Love’, this is it’s 19th appearance. The ’50 Number Ones’ referred to in the album’s title are all of the fifty songs which have hit No.1 on the U.S. Billboard Dance Charts in Madonna’s career, spanning from “Holiday” in 1984 to the 2020 track “I Don’t Search I Find” from “Madame X”. The new No.1 Album also becomes the 334th by an American Act (solo male or female, duo or group) {8th for 2022} and the 152nd by a Solo Female Artist (local or overseas) {4th for 2022}.

Local Brisbane act The Chats see their second studio album “Get F**ked” land at No.2 this week, while it is the No.1 selling vinyl release this week, beating Madonna’s new set which landed at No.2. The new high entry at No.2 also surpasses the No.5 spot their debut album “High Risk Behaviour” saw on April 6th, 2020. The two high entries push down last week’s Top 2, with “Harry’s House” (No.7 vinyl, Canada #1 for a sixth week) for Harry Styles and “The Highlights” for The Weeknd (NZ #1 for a second week), both dipping two spots each to No.3 and No.4 respectively.

American rock band I Prevail see their third studio album “True Power” also become their third Top 10 album and now highest charted in Australia, as the new album lands at No.5, surpassing their April 2019 set “Trauma” (HP-6) and first set “Lifelines” (HP-8) from late October 2016. This is followed at No.6 by “AfterLife” for Five Finger Death Punch, the band’s fourth Top 10 locally and ninth issued studio album, with their last issued album “F8” being their highest placed when it debuted and peaked at No.2 in March of 2020.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” dips two places to No.7 (No.17 vinyl), followed by two five place dives for “Curtain Call 2” by Eminem and “Renaissance (Act 1)” for Beyoncé to No.8 and No.9 respectively, after which is the fifth and final Top 10 debut at No.10, the seventh studio album for Panic! at the Disco called “Viva Las Vengeance”, becoming their fifth Top 10 Album locally, and first since their second No.1 album “Pray for the Wicked” (1 week on July 2nd, 2018).

UP:

Daniel Johns recent solo album “FutureNever” (No.1 on May 16th) returns to the chart at No.11 after his recently opened exhibition, while the next album to climb this week is “1989” for Taylor Swift, back up two places to No.24. Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” (No.14 vinyl) rebounds five places to No.26. Coldplay’s “Live in Buenos Aires” jumps up eight places to No.38 this week, it’s first placing within the Top 40 since it’s second week on the chart, back on December 24th 2018 (#35), with the album logging it’s 158th week within the Top 100.

DOWN:

Half of last week’s Top 10 albums depart this week, with “= (equals)” (HP-1×1, WI10-40) for Ed Sheeran down six to No.12 for only it’s second exit from the Top 10 (May 23rd and 30th), the first Eminem collection “Curtain Call: The Hits” (HP-1×2, WI10-10a) drops four to No.14, Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” (HP-2, WI10-57) dips six places to No.15 and Spacey Jane with “Here Comes Everybody” (HP-1×1, WI10-4a) falls seven spots to No.17, while last week’s No.8 entry for Troy Cassar-Daley with “50 Songs 50 Towns” departs the Top 50 this week.

Olivia Newton-John’s “Hopelessly Devoted: The Hits” remains on hold at No.13, while it becomes the No.1 catalogue chart album this week, with the collections for Elton John (17 to No.23) and Maroon 5 (14 to No.18) both declining, and thanks to tgong1976 he noticed that the M5 “Singles Collection” has left the ARIA Catalogue Chart this week for some reason (it should be within the Top 10).

Down five places apiece are “Fine Line” for Harry Styles, “Look at Me” for XXXTentacion and Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” to No.16, No.20 and No.21 respectively, while Ed’s second fall of the week goes to his “÷ (divide)” album, down six places to No.27, with the ARIA No.1 Country Album this week going to Luke Combs’ “Growin’ Up”, while nationally it’s down ten places to No.28, while he also holds the No.2 and No.3 Country LP spots with “This One’s For You” (#33) and “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get”, which holds at No.35.

The Kid Laroi’s mixtapes “F**k Love” drops six places to No.29, it’s lowest chart position since November 9th, 2020 with it was sitting in that same spot, while The Weeknd also declines with his three other Top 50 entries “Starboy” (12 to No.19), “After Hours” (25 to No.32) and “Dawn FM” (39 to No.41). Tyler, the Creator and his “Igor” (No.9 vinyl) album falls six places to No.36, Drake’s “Honestly, Nevermind” falls five to No.42 while the ‘Stranger Things Season 4’ soundtrack drops six places to No.50.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #46 (LP#16) – I’m Fun by Ben Lee (Ten Finger Records) is the sixteenth studio album for the Aussie artist, and his first to chart since his tenth release “Love is the Great Rebellion” (HP-71, June 2016), plus his sixth Top 50 placement, his last being February 2009’s “The Rebirth of Venus” (HP-21).

* #47 (LP#8) – Holy Fvck by Demi Lovato (Island) is the eighth album for the American singer and her seventh consecutive Top 50 and Top 100 album here. In April of last year she hit No.8 with her seventh set “Dancing with the Devil” (HP-8, April 2021), with her new set landing in the Top 10 first week in both Scotland and England.

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

