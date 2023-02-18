Australian Album Chart: Paramore Debuts At No 1 with 'This Is Why' - Noise11.com

The sixth studio album for American rock act Paramore called This is Why becomes their third #1 Album in Australia this week.

This is Why (Atlantic) becomes the 967th #1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2022), the 818th for ARIA (1983 to 2023), the fourth chart-topping set for 2023 and now the 600th Album to debut at #1 in Australia, while for the Atlantic record label this is now their 26th #1 locally since their first in March 1970 (Led Zeppelin II), and their first since Ed Sheeran’s = (equals) on November 8th, 2021. The new Paramore set is also the top selling vinyl album locally, and lands at the top of the charts in England and Scotland, plus #2 in Ireland, #3 in New Zealand and #6 in Germany.

This new #1 set for Paramore also becomes their chart-topping album in Australia after Brand New Eyes (1 week on October 5th, 2009) and Paramore (1 week on April 15th, 2013), making the band now the sixth act this decade to score a #1 Album in the past three decades after The Killers, Eminem, Linkin Park, Guy Sebastian and Kylie Minogue. Paramore also join eleven other acts who’ve also logged three weeks at #1 from three #1 Albums (equal 91st on the listing for ‘Accumulated Weeks at #1: Albums 1965 to 2023).

This is the eighth #1 Album with the word This in its title, with the last three all occurring in 2016 for Sia and This is Acting (Feb.), The Amity Affliction with This Could Be Heartbreak (August) and Bon Jovi’s This House is Not for Sale (Nov.), while it’s the first time for the word Why and the 14th time for the word is. The new #1 Album also becomes the 338th for an American Act (solo Male or Female, duo or group) and the 423rd by a Group (local or overseas) with the last being for The 1975 (Oct. 2022) and the last by an American Group was Slipknot on October 10th, 2022.

Pink’s issued her new album Trustfall on Friday (Feb 17th), which could take out the top spot next week, while the challenger to the top spot this week was multi-BRIT Award winner Harry Styles, as his Harry’s House (WI10-39) set is up one place to #2 this week (UK #2 also; #5 Vinyl here), after he opened the Awards show with As it Was and won four awards for ‘Song of the Year’, ‘Best Pop/R&B Artist’, ‘British Artist of the Year’ and the big one ‘Album of the Year’, matching his Grammys win for ‘Album of the Year’ the previous week, plus he has two albums within the Top 10 this week as his second set Fine Line is back up two places to land at #9 (WI10-86).

After returning for a twelfth week at #1 last week the Taylor Swift tenth album Midnights drops down two places to its lowest ever chart position of #3 (also #3 Vinyl), followed by declines for SZA and her SOS set, also down two places and landing at #4, while The Weeknd dips only one spot to #5 with his compilation The Highlights and rises one spot to #7 with Starboy, while on hold at #6 is the Diamonds set for Elton John, with the third and final best of within the Top 10 being Eminem’s Curtain Call: The Hits, down one place to #10.

The second and final Top 10 debut this week comes in at #8, the fifth studio album for another U.S. rock act in Pierce the Veil called The Jaws of Life, becoming their third overall chart entry and now their first Top 10 placement, as they previously hit #12 with Misadventures (LP#4, May 23rd, 2016), giving them almost a six year gap between albums, while four years prior they charted with Collide With the Sky (LP#3 HP-81, July 30th, 2012).

TOP 20:

Spacey Jane issued a deluxe edition of their latest album Here Comes Everybody, which has helped the set to rise back up to #11 this week (#20 Vinyl), followed by a six place jump to #12 for Taylor Swift’s 1989 set (#15 Vinyl), while Olivia Rodrigo is back up four to #13 with SOUR and a new Top 30 Singles Chart debut for a new Luke Combs track sees all of his album rise back up this week, starting with his first set This One’s For You to #14.

Ed Sheeran starts his national tour here this weekend (Feb. 18th) after finishing his New Zealand leg this past week, and his two Top 30 Albums from last week are now Top 20 sets this week (and will most likely be Top 10 next week), as ÷ (divide) rises back up eight places to #15 (#5 in NZ) and = (equals) moves back up four spots to #17 (#2 in NZ this week; while x (multiply) is at #8, + (plus) also returns their at #34). The two major drops within the Top 20 are a seven place slide down to #19 for Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia and a five place decline to #20 for Heroes & Villains by Metro Boomin’.

TOP 30:

Luke Combs has one album in the Top 20, Top 30 and Top 40 this week, with his album for this section being his second set What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, up to #21 this week, while there are three place rebounds for Eminem’s Curtain Call 2 (27 to #24) and Lover by Taylor Swift (33 to #30), with The Weeknd moving back up to #27 with his After Hours set.

The first two Top 10 dropouts land within the Top 30 this week, as Sam Smith and their latest set Gloria (HP-1×1, WI10-2) drops sixteen places to #23, while down fifteen to #25 is the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Greatest Hits (HP-2×5, WI1-18), which leaves the Top 10 after their recent tour here. Another recent act who toured here were the Arctic Monkeys who saw their AM set drop four places to #28 this week, while Morgan Wallen has a #15 single this week, he is down three spots to #29 with Dangerous: The Double Album.

TOP 40:

Rihanna played the half-time SuperBowl show this past week, which has helped two of her albums to leap back into the Top 40 this week, as her 2007 set Good Girl Gone Bad jumps up forty-three places to #32 and her last issued 2016 set Anti is propelled fifty-five spots to sit at #35 this week, while the third and final rising album within this chart region is Luke Combs’ third set Growin’ Up to #31, while he has a fourth album called Gettin’ Old due for release on March 24th.

Post Malone again has four albums within the Top 40 this week, his highest being Hollywood’s Bleeding at #18, while his three other entries are all between #34 and #40, with Beerbongs and Bentleys down four spots to #34, his latest album Twelve Carat Toothache and his first set Stoney are both down one place each to #39 and #40 respectively. There are two four-place drops for both Billie Eilish’s Sleep set to #33 and folklore for Taylor Swift to #37.

TOP 50:

Beyoncé won two BRIT Awards this past week, for ‘International Artist of the Year’ and also for ‘International Song of the Year’ for Break My Soul, while her album Renaissance (Act 1) is here back up five places to #41, while it’s the post-Grammys sales week in The U.S.A. and Canada, which sees the album climb there; 24 to #11 in America and 43 to #12 in Canada.

The third and final Top 10 dropout this week is Shania Twain with last week’s highest new entry Queen of Me (HP-5, WI10-1), which descends thirty-seven places to #42, while it debuted at #2 in her native Canada this past week (#10 in the U.S.A.). Drake and 21 Savage see an eight place drop to #44 with Her Loss, while Taylor Swift has a six place dip to #48 with her Reputation album.

NO FURTHER NEW ENTRIES

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 10th to the 16th of February 2023

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

