Australian Albums: Beyoncé Maintains No 1 Spot - Noise11.com

Beyoncé holds for a second week at No.1 in Australia with her seventh album “Renaissance (Act 1)”.

Not since her self-titled 2013/14 album has Beyoncé held for a second week at No.1 in Australia, that set scoring three consecutive weeks at the top from January 6th, 2014, and with her current album holding the No.1 spot again, it increases her tally of weeks at No.1 to now six in total, moving her up the listing for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2022)’ from equal 83rd to now equal 79th alongside Bob Dylan, Linkin Park, Green Day and Guy Sebastian who’ve all had six weeks from three No.1 albums previously.

The “Renaissance (Act 1)” album also holds the top spots in New Zealand and England for a second week, while it debuted at the top in The U.S.A. and Canada this past week, making this the first album since “Harry’s House” on June 13th that all five regions have had the same No.1 in a chart week, and the 35th time that this has chart-feat has occurred.

Debuting at No.2 is the second collection of tracks for Eminem called “Curtain Call 2”, with the double album covering his singles from 2009 onwards, as his first best of “Curtain Call: The Hits” debuted and peaked at No.1 initially for a single week on December 12th, 2005 and scored a second week at the top on January 2nd, 2006, with the set sitting at No.13 this week after 342 Top 100 chart weeks (6 and a 1/2 years). All of the previous ten Top 10 Album entries for Eminem have landed at No.1 (nothing lower), so will this set break his run of No.1’s, or climb highest in the following weeks?

Harry Styles and The Weeknd both drop back down a single place to No.3 and No.4 with their album’s “Harry’s House” (No.6 vinyl) and “The Highlights” respectively, after which is a return at a new peak of No.5 for the Olivia Newton-John collection “Hopelessly Devoted: The Hits” (former peak No.14 on June 18th, 2018, NZ.TW-40), thus it scores it’s first week within the Top 10 and it becomes her tenth Top 10 album and third collection to land a berth within the ten (GH’s 1975 HP-3 and GH’s3 1982/3 No.1 for 2 weeks).

Olivia passed away last Monday the 8th of August, so these sales are only from three of the seven days of sales for the past week’s chart info, with her two-part biopic and ‘Grease’ playing on TV the night of her passing. With the soundtrack to her biggest box-office success ‘Grease’ also returning to the Top 10 at No.8 this week (No.17 vinyl), it’s first Top 10 appearance since September of 1998, after it’s 20th anniversary edition had returned for it’s fourth and final week at No.1 on the ARIA Charts on August 16th, 1998, the set first spending nine weeks at No.1 from August 14th, 1978, with the album is also now logging it’s 67th week within the Top 10 (31 weeks for ARIA, 36 weeks for AMR)..

Local Australian indigenous rock/pop/surf act King Stingray from Northern Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory sees their self-titled debut album enter at No.6 this week, with this being the first chart entry for the Triple J Unearthed winners for 2021. Dropping two places each are “SOUR” for Olivia Rodrigo and “= (equals)” for Ed Sheeran to No.7 and No.9 respectively, while “Planet Her” for Doja Cat is down one place to No.10.

UP:

The Weeknd rises with two of his four Top 50 entries this week, “Starboy” is up two spots to No.12 and “After Hours” rebounds six places to No.23. Eminem’s new entry at No.2 for his second collection helps his first “Curtain Calls: The Hits” to rise back up two places to No.13, while Spacey Jane fly back up twelve places to land at No.15 with “Here Comes Everybody”, thanks to a No.8 placing on the vinyls chart and the last week’s of their national tour, which finishes this coming week in Brisbane before they head to Canada and The U.S.A. in mid-October.

The debut solo album for Diesel called “Hepfidelity” has been re-issued as a 30th Anniversary edition, with the set returning at No.24 this week, plus it scores the No.1 spot on the vinyl chart. with the album initially debuting at No.1 on March 15th, 1992 and holding for four straight weeks.

Last week in the lower fifty the soundtrack to the Netflix film ‘Purple Hearts’ debuted at No.53, and now this week the Sofia Carson performed (and starred) film sees its song collection jump up twenty-five places to a new peak of No.28. The only other rising album of significance is a return at No.49 for the Glass Animals second-anniversary edition of “Dreamland”, which is also the No.2 selling vinyl album of the week.

DOWN:

The only album from last week’s Top 10 to survive another week within the Top 50 is the ‘ELVIS’ soundtrack, which returned to the chart at No.4 last week and is down ten places this week to No.14 after one week within the Top 10. The film has just been issued on streaming services this past week too, so it could retain it’s chart position for the next few weeks. The three further Top 10 dropouts all fall into the lower chart region this week; “Real Rare Whale” (HP-6) for Dune Rats, Beddy Rays self-titled album (HP-8) and Tyler’s “Call Me if You Get Lost” (LW-10, TWvinyl No.10), while his “Igor” set falls back down seventeen spots to No.29 (No.7 vinyl).

All three Top 50 entries for Luke Combs drop down this week, with his latest “Growin’ Up” down five to No.16, his first ‘This One…’ drops four to No.36 and his second ‘What You See…’ falls eight places to No.38. While Taylor Swift is also down to only three entries in the fifty, “1989” (19 to No.21), “folklore” (26 to No.34) and “Lover” (47 to No.50).

“Look at Me: The Album” for XXXTentacion drops two places to No.18, it’s fourth ever chart position (it’s previously only ever been at No.15, 16 or 17), while Kid Laroi’s mixtapes “F**k Love” drop four spots to No.25, it’s lowest chart position since November 9th, 2020 when it was at No.29 (No.34 is it’s ever lowest spot on Oct. 12th, 2020).

Drake’s “Honestly, NeverMind” drops down seven spots to No.31, followed by an eleven place slide to No.33 for Post Malone and “12 Carat Toothache”, Justin Bieber’s “Justice” leaves the Top 40 for the first time ever, dropping seven spots to No.41 in it’s 73rd week (1 year 5 months) within the Top 100, while Lizzo’s latest “Special” album falls twelve chart rungs to No.47.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #30 (LP#6) – Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2 by Calvin Harris (Columbia) is the sixth studio album for the Scottish artist and his second under the ‘Funk Wav’ name, after the first volume debuted and spent two weeks at No.5 in mid July of 2017, which was also his last albums chart entry, and the last five of his six studio albums have all now landed within the Top 40 in Australia.

* #37 (LP#5) – Midnight Choir by The Long and Short of it (Ambition/MGM) is the first chart entry for the Australian country duo of David Baird and Patsy Toop, with the album taking out the No.1 spot on this weeks ARIA Country Albums Chart, with the pair having previously issued four albums and two EP’s since 2012.

* #45 (GH#9) – The Best of The Seekers (Universal Australia) is a collection of the 1960’s bands biggest hits, and charts due to the passing last Friday the 5th of August by the group’s lead singer Judith Durham, with this now becoming their eleventh best of compilation entry (out of 13 issued), with the groups’ 1968 “Greatest Hits” set being the first ever No.1 by a local group to hit the top in Australia, holding for 17 weeks from July 27th, 1968.

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 5th to the 11th of August, 2022.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

