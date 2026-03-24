Avatar Announce Australia And New Zealand Tour - Noise11.com

Swedish metal force Avatar will return to Australia and New Zealand in 2026, bringing their theatrical live show and new album Don’t Go In The Forest to local stages

by Paul Cashmere

Swedish metal band Avatar will make their long-awaited return to Australia and New Zealand this August and September, marking their first visit in three years and reaffirming their growing connection with local audiences.

The band’s announcement arrives with a sense of theatre that has become synonymous with their identity. Known for blending melodic death metal with a dramatic visual aesthetic, Avatar have positioned their live show as an immersive experience, led by frontman Johannes Eckerström and his now-iconic “Clown” persona. The imagery surrounding the tour leans into that mythology, inviting fans into a dark, forest-like world that reflects the tone of their latest work.

The 2026 tour follows the release of Avatar’s tenth studio album Don’t Go In The Forest, issued on 31 October 2025. The record continues the band’s trajectory of combining aggressive riffs with melodic hooks and conceptual storytelling, building on the momentum of 2023’s Dance Devil Dance. That album proved a breakthrough moment globally, delivering the band’s first number one on US Mainstream Rock radio with The Dirt I’m Buried In, a track that also achieved the distinction of the longest climb to the top of that chart in two decades.

Australian audiences have already witnessed the band’s ascent firsthand. When Avatar last toured the country, their reputation as a formidable live act quickly translated into sold-out rooms and strong chart performance. Dance Devil Dance reached number one on the iTunes Rock and Metal Albums Chart in Australia and climbed into the overall Top 10, reinforcing their status in a competitive market.

Formed in 2001 in Mölndal, Sweden, Avatar’s evolution has been both steady and deliberate. The group initially emerged under a different name before reconfiguring their line-up and creative direction in the early 2000s. By the time they released their debut album Thoughts Of No Tomorrow in 2006, they had already established a foothold in the European metal scene through extensive touring.

Subsequent releases such as Schlacht and Avatar expanded their audience, but it was 2012’s Black Waltz that marked a turning point. The album introduced the visual identity that would come to define the band, with Eckerström adopting the Clown makeup that remains central to their presentation. From there, albums including Hail The Apocalypse and Feathers & Flesh demonstrated a growing ambition, both musically and conceptually.

By the late 2010s, Avatar had developed a reputation for ambitious narratives, notably with Avatar Country, a record that extended beyond music into film and multimedia storytelling. Their willingness to experiment continued with Hunter Gatherer in 2020, a darker, more direct work shaped by themes of alienation and societal tension.

The release of Don’t Go In The Forest represents the latest chapter in that progression. The album arrives after a period of independence for the band, following the launch of their own label, Black Waltz Records, and signals a continued commitment to creative control. Early responses to the record have highlighted its balance of accessibility and intensity, qualities that translate effectively to the stage.

Live performance remains central to Avatar’s identity. Over more than two decades, the band has built a reputation through relentless touring, including major festival appearances and headline runs across Europe and North America. Their ability to merge theatrical elements with precision musicianship has positioned them among the most distinctive acts in contemporary metal.

The upcoming Australian and New Zealand dates will see Avatar perform in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland, bringing their full production to venues suited to their immersive style. For fans, the shows offer a rare opportunity to experience the band’s evolving catalogue in a live setting, from early material through to the latest album.

With a catalogue now spanning ten studio albums and a global audience continuing to expand, Avatar’s return signals both a continuation and a consolidation of their presence in the region. The 2026 tour reinforces their standing as a band that has steadily built its reputation through consistency, innovation and a strong connection with its audience.

Tour Dates

Wednesday 26th August, Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Friday 28th August, Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

Saturday 29th August, Sydney, Manning Bar

Sunday 30th August, Brisbane, Princess Theatre

Tuesday 1st September, Auckland, Powerstation

Tickets

https://thephoenix.au

Pre-sale, Friday 27th March, 9:00am local time

General public on sale, Monday 30th March, 9:00am local time

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)