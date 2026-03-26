Escape The Fate Return To Australia With The Word Alive - Noise11.com

Las Vegas post-hardcore heavyweights Escape The Fate are finally returning to Australian stages this June, bringing along Arizona metalcore mainstays The Word Alive for a high-energy national tour covering every capital city and a couple of regional stops.

by Paul Cashmere

For more than 20 years, Escape The Fate have been at the forefront of modern hard rock, crafting a catalogue of ferocious riffs, soaring choruses, and stadium-ready hooks that have earned them a fiercely loyal fanbase. Their 2008 breakthrough album, This War Is Ours, introduced a new era for the band with Craig Mabbitt on lead vocals, while their latest release, 2025’s Redefined, continues to demonstrate a band at the height of its powers, balancing crushing heaviness with anthemic rock moments.

Australia has always been a special destination for Escape The Fate, with fans here patiently awaiting their return for three years. That wait will be met with a live show featuring fan favourites, powerful singalongs, and the explosive energy that has cemented the band as one of the most dynamic live acts of their generation.

Joining Escape The Fate on all dates will be The Word Alive, a band that has carved out a reputation for relentless live performances and emotionally charged metalcore anthems. With nearly two decades of music under their belt and hits like the 2018 single Rise amassing over 388 million plays, The Word Alive bring their own fervent following to what promises to be a high-octane tour. Fans can expect sets packed with singalongs and moments of pure metalcore intensity from both acts.

Escape The Fate formed in Las Vegas in 2004, originally from Pahrump, Nevada. Drummer Robert Ortiz remains the only founding member, with the current lineup featuring Craig Mabbitt on vocals and guitarists Matti Hoffman and Erik Jensen. Their debut album, Dying Is Your Latest Fashion, released in 2006, featured founding vocalist Ronnie Radke. Following Radke’s legal troubles and subsequent departure, Mabbitt took over in 2008, fronting the band on This War Is Ours, which debuted at No. 35 on the Billboard 200.

The band’s self-titled third album, released in 2010, became their highest-charting release at No. 25 on the Billboard 200, showcasing a darker and heavier direction. Subsequent releases, including Ungrateful (2013), Hate Me (2015), and I Am Human (2018), solidified their position in the global post-hardcore and metalcore scenes. Their seventh album, Chemical Warfare (2021), and the 2023 release Out of the Shadows, further displayed their ability to evolve while retaining the powerful hooks and heavy guitar work that have defined their sound.

Tour Details

Friday 5 June, Sydney, Liberty Hall 18+

Saturday 6 June, Newcastle, Bar On The Hill 18+

Sunday 7 June, Brisbane, The Tivoli 18+

Tuesday 9 June, Perth, Magnet House 18+

Thursday 11 June, Adelaide, The Gov 18+

Friday 12 June, Geelong, Wool Exchange 18+

Saturday 13 June, Melbourne, 170 Russell 18+

Tickets from Destroy All Lines

DAL Pre-Sale: Tuesday 31 March at 12pm AEDT

General On-Sale: Wednesday 1 April at 11am Local Time

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