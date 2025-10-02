Bad Bunny To Headline 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show Amid Political Backlash - Noise11.com

The NFL has confirmed that Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show in 2026, with the announcement sparking both celebration and controversy. The reggaeton trailblazer will perform on the world’s biggest stage at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on 8 February 2026 (US time).

The choice continues the NFL’s recent trend of spotlighting global music heavyweights with strong cultural influence. Last year, Kendrick Lamar turned his halftime performance into a politically charged statement on systemic inequality, echoing his long-standing reputation as a socially conscious artist. This time, the league has tapped into the explosive star power of Bad Bunny, whose rise over the past decade has transformed him into one of the most-streamed artists in history.

Born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny exploded onto the international scene in 2017 with his trap-infused Latin hits and collaborations with Cardi B and J Balvin on I Like It. His debut album X 100pre arrived in 2018, cementing him as a leader of the Latin trap movement. From there, his influence only grew: YHLQMDLG (2020) became the highest-charting all-Spanish album in US chart history at the time, while 2022’s Un Verano Sin Ti broke streaming records on Apple Music and Spotify, becoming the biggest Latin album ever released.

In just under ten years, he has not only rivalled the streaming numbers of Taylor Swift, Drake, and The Weeknd but also normalised Spanish-language music as mainstream pop culture. He has topped global charts three years in a row and his singles – from DÁKITI to Tití Me Preguntó – have racked up billions of plays.

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl slot is not without friction. His outspoken criticism of Donald Trump and support for Kamala Harris in 2024 has made him a frequent target for right-wing commentators. His refusal to include mainland US dates in his upcoming 2025-26 “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” world tour was explained as a protective measure for his largely Latino fanbase, citing fears of ICE raids at US venues. Instead, he staged a record-breaking 31-date residency in Puerto Rico, generating an estimated $400 million economic boost for the island.

For Bad Bunny, the halftime show is bigger than football. Speaking to Apple Music, he said: “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown. This is for my people, my culture, and our history.”

The halftime show is produced by Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded by Jay-Z, who has curated Super Bowl performers since 2019. Jay-Z praised the decision: “What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honoured to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

Unsurprisingly, Bad Bunny’s appointment has drawn political criticism. Conservative commentators labelled him a “Trump hater” and complained that his catalogue is sung predominantly in Spanish. But the backlash has only highlighted what the NFL and Roc Nation intended: a halftime show that reflects the globalised, multicultural reality of today’s music.

California Governor Gavin Newsom publicly welcomed the announcement, while fans across social media celebrated the representation of Latino culture on the world stage.

The Super Bowl halftime show has long been a flashpoint for cultural debate. Beyoncé’s 2016 Black Panthers-inspired tribute to Black Lives Matter drew heavy fire from conservative media, as did Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protest against racial injustice that same year, which remains one of the NFL’s most divisive moments.

In recent years, however, the league has embraced inclusivity. Rihanna (2023), Usher (2024), and Kendrick Lamar (2025) all used their halftime appearances to make statements that reached beyond entertainment. Bad Bunny’s booking extends that tradition.

Super Bowl LX will be broadcast live on NBC to more than 100 million viewers worldwide. Whether praised or criticised, Bad Bunny’s performance will undeniably be a defining moment for Latin music and global pop culture.

