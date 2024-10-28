 Bad Bunny Throws Support Behind Kamala After Racist Hinchcliffe Rally Spew - Noise11.com
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny Throws Support Behind Kamala After Racist Hinchcliffe Rally Spew

by Music-News.com on October 29, 2024

in News

Bad Bunny boosted Kamala Harris’ campaign video targeting voters in Puerto Rico Harris on Sunday.

Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin were also among the stars to lend a boost to the Democratic presidential candidate after a speaker at Donald Trump’s political rally at New York’s Madison Square Garden called Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage”.

The comment stirred outrage among prominent Puerto Ricans – and many others – in media and entertainment.

“There’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico,” said racist comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who was one of many speakers before Trump took to the stage.

Faced with a muted response and a few boos from the crowd, Hinchcliffe immediately and defensively responded “OK, OK.”

In response, Bad Bunny, who has more than 45 million Instagram followers, shared Harris’ campaign video that notes what a contentious relationship Trump had with the island during his tenure in the White House.

Lopez posted the same video pitch, as did singer-actor Ricky Martin, who has 18.6 million Instagram followers. He added the comment “I remember” on the Harris video and also included a clip of Hinchcliffe’s “garbage” comment.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Electric Fields Photo Credit Enzo Frinsini
Electric Fields To Release Live Album With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Electric Fields will release their 2023 performance with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra as a live album.

2 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Has A Live Album On The Way

Ed Sheeran has announced a new live album. After being inundated with requests by fans, Sheeran has put together a selection of live cuts from his ‘Mathematics World Tour’, with '+-=÷× (Tour Collection: Live)' set to drop on December 27.

2 days ago
Tyler, The Creator by Luis 'Panch' Perez
Tyler, The Creator Australia and New Zealand 2025 Dates Announced

Tyler, The Creator will tour Australia and New Zealand in 2025.

6 days ago
Cardi B
Cardi B Hospitalised In ‘Medical Emergency’

Cardi B has been hospitalised due to a "medical emergency."

6 days ago
Liam Payne One Direction Photo By Ros O' Gorman
Liam Payne’s Sister Learned of Her Brother’s Death in News Alert

Nicola Payne learned of her brother Liam Payne's death from a news alert on her phone.

7 days ago
One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Payne Had ‘Pink Cocaine’ In His System

Liam Payne had several types of drugs in his body when he died, including pink cocaine, according to reports.

October 23, 2024
Liam Payne One Direction Photo By Ros O' Gorman
Liam Payne’s Father Arrives In Argentina For Repatriation Of Son’s Body

Liam Payne's dad, Geoff Payne, has arrived in Argentina after his son's death.

October 20, 2024