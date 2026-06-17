Beck Odelay Turns 30: The Album That Redefined Alternative Music In The Late 1990s - Noise11 Music News

Thirty years after its release, Beck’s Odelay remains one of the defining albums of the 1990s, a record that fused hip-hop production, folk, rock, electronic music and pop into a sound that reshaped alternative music.

by Paul Cashmere

Thirty years ago, on 18 June 1996, Beck released Odelay, the fifth studio album of his career and the record that transformed him from the unexpected success behind Loser into one of the most influential artists of his generation. Powered by singles including Where It’s At, Devils Haircut and The New Pollution, Odelay became a commercial and critical breakthrough, reaching No. 16 on the Billboard 200 and ultimately selling more than 2.3 million copies in the United States.

At the time of its release, Odelay arrived during a period of rapid change in alternative music. Grunge was receding, Britpop was dominating headlines in the United Kingdom and hip-hop was increasingly influencing mainstream culture. Beck’s album cut across those boundaries, combining disparate musical styles into a cohesive work that reflected the increasingly eclectic listening habits of the decade.

The significance of Odelay extends beyond its chart performance. The album demonstrated that genre boundaries were becoming less relevant in popular music, a trend that would become commonplace in the streaming era decades later. Beck blended folk, country, garage rock, rap, electronic textures and experimental sounds into a record that appealed to both alternative audiences and mainstream listeners.

The album’s creation was far from straightforward. Beck initially approached the project with uncertainty, later reflecting that he believed it might be his final opportunity to make a record. Early sessions began as a more subdued, acoustic follow-up to 1994’s Mellow Gold, recorded with producers Tom Rothrock and Rob Schnapf. One of the few songs to survive from those sessions was Ramshackle, which eventually closed the album.

A creative shift occurred when Beck abandoned the original direction and began working with production duo the Dust Brothers. Recording largely took place in 1995 at the Dust Brothers’ Silver Lake studio in Los Angeles. Their sample-heavy, hip-hop-influenced production style became a crucial ingredient in shaping the album’s identity.

Tracks such as Where It’s At and Devils Haircut layered found sounds, turntable elements and unconventional arrangements beneath Beck’s distinctive songwriting.

The resulting album featured contributions from an eclectic group of musicians, including drummer Joey Waronker, keyboard player Money Mark, pedal steel guitarist Greg Leisz and jazz bassist Charlie Haden. The sonic palette ranged from the funky grooves of Hotwax and High 5 (Rock The Catskills) to the reflective acoustic textures of Ramshackle.

Even the album’s title carried its own mythology. Odelay is generally regarded as a phonetic rendering of the Mexican slang expression “órale”, often used to express approval or encouragement. Another interpretation, attributed to Pavement’s Stephen Malkmus, suggested the title was a play on the phrase “Oh Delay”, referencing the lengthy recording process. The cover image, featuring a Komondor dog leaping over a hurdle, became one of the most recognisable album sleeves of the decade.

Following its release, Beck embarked on an extensive international tour that stretched across 1996 and 1997. More than 150 performances helped establish his reputation as a dynamic live performer. Appearances on MTV, The Howard Stern Show, the Grammy Awards and Later… With Jools Holland significantly expanded his profile beyond alternative music circles.

Critical recognition followed quickly. At the 39th Annual Grammy Awards in 1997, Odelay received a nomination for Album of the Year and won Best Alternative Music Album. Where It’s At also secured the Grammy for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance. By year’s end, the album had topped numerous critics’ polls and was widely regarded as one of the defining releases of 1996.

Over the ensuing decades, Odelay has maintained its standing in discussions of the greatest albums of the 1990s. It has appeared in numerous all-time rankings and retrospective surveys, reflecting both its commercial success and long-term cultural impact. Critics frequently cite the album’s adventurous approach to production and genre fusion as key reasons for its enduring relevance.

Its influence can be heard in generations of artists who embraced musical hybridity without regard for traditional categorisation. While alternative music has evolved dramatically since 1996, Odelay remains a reference point for artists seeking to combine contrasting influences into something distinctive and contemporary.

The album’s legacy was further reinforced in 2008 with the release of Odelay: Deluxe Edition, a two-disc collection featuring the original album alongside 19 B-sides, remixes and previously unreleased recordings. The expanded edition offered a deeper look into one of the most celebrated recording projects of the decade.

Thirty years on, Odelay stands as a pivotal moment in Beck’s catalogue and in the broader story of alternative music. It captured a moment when experimentation entered the mainstream and demonstrated that commercial success and artistic ambition could coexist. For many listeners, it remains the album that defined Beck’s career and one of the most enduring releases of the 1990s.

Tracklisting

Devils Haircut

Hotwax

Lord Only Knows

The New Pollution

Derelict

Novacane

Jack-Ass

Where It’s At

Minus

Sissyneck

Readymade

High 5 (Rock The Catskills)

Ramshackle

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

Bluesky

Instagram

X (Twitter)