Beyoncé About To Turn 42 - Noise11.com

Beyoncé About To Turn 42

Beyoncé has shared her birthday wish ahead of her 42nd birthday.

Beyoncé took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to request that her fans dress in silver clothing to her upcoming Renaissance shows in honour of “Virgo season” and to celebrate the last month of her world tour.

“Virgo season is upon us,” Beyoncé, nicknamed Queen Bey by her fans, began the post. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22!”

Beyoncé continued, “We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy.”

“Virgo season together in the house of chrome. See you there! Your B at RWT,” the post concluded.

The star will celebrate her 42nd birthday on 4 September, which is the same day that she will perform at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Beyoncé is currently in the middle of the U.S. leg of her Renaissance world tour, celebrating the release of her seventh studio album of the same name. The trek, which kicked off in May, is scheduled to wrap up on 1 October in Kansas City, Missouri.

