Beyoncé Addresses Gun Violence With New Version of 'America Has A Problem' - Noise11.com

Beyonce photo by Ros O'Gorman

Beyoncé Addresses Gun Violence With New Version of ‘America Has A Problem’

by Paul Cashmere on May 24, 2023

in News

Beyoncé has released a new version of her fan fav song ‘America Has A problem’ from the ‘Renaissance’ album and with Kendrick Lamar.

Lamar’s new vocals features the words, Hey, boo-boo / too much complexity to learn me from Google / My momma told me that the money outgrew you / My horoscope said I’m really out my noodle / I’m troublin’, I’m puzzlin’, it’s sudoku / Say Bey, it’s America got a problem / Geeked up, choosy lover, that chose violence / Universal, please don’t play possum / I’m a business man doin’ as follows.”

Beyoncé and Lamar have previously worked together on ‘Freedom’ from ‘Lemonade’ and the song ‘Nile’ from The Gift for the remake of The Lion King.

