Beyoncé Postpones Announcement Due To LA Fires - Noise11.com

Beyoncé Postpones Announcement Due To LA Fires

by Music-News.com on January 15, 2025

in News

Beyoncé has delayed her big announcement on Tuesday (14.01.25) amid the Los Angeles wildfires.

Beyoncé was seemingly set to announce a tour in support of her album ‘Cowboy Carter’, but due to the devastation caused by the Southern California blazes, the superstar has pushed back her news.

In a statement on her official Instagram page, Beyonce said: “The January 14th announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles. I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community.”

Beyonce recently revealed she had donated $2.5 million to support relief efforts in Los Angeles.

She added: “The BeyGOOD LA Fire Relief Fund has donated $2.5 million to directly support families who lost their homes and community organizations at the forefront of relief. Please join us in supporting with whatever you can.”

Beyoncé announced the money will be given to the LA Fire Relief Fund through her BeyGOOD Foundation.

A message posted on the charity’s Instagram page stated: “Los Angeles we stand with you. BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars.

“The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires.”

The Weeknd just cancelled his concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 25, and delayed his new album ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ out of respect of those impacted.

The wind-fed Californian wildfires have killed 24 people, destroyed several communities and more than 12,300 structures after roaring through 40,000 acres of the Greater Los Angeles area.

There are evacuation orders in place for 92,000 residents.

music-news.com

