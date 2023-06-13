 Bill Wyman May Have Contributed To New Stones Album - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Bill Wyman May Have Contributed To New Stones Album

by Paul Cashmere on June 13, 2023

in News

Word in the Rolling Stones world is that founding Rolling Stones bass player Bill Wyman may be heard on the upcoming Stones album.

Wyman joined the Stones in 1962 after original member Dick Taylor departed to form The Pretty Things.

Bill was with The Rolling Stones from the first album ‘The Rolling Stones’ (1964) through to ‘Steel Wheels’ (1989). Bill performed on the 1989/1990 ‘Steel Wheels/Urban Jungle’ tour and left after the tour. Darryl Jones was recruited as the bass player for the band but is not an official Stone. Jones’ has played on all Stones albums since ‘Voodoo Lounge’ (1994) but it’s a short list of only four albums. The only other three studio albums since ‘Voodoo Lounge’ are … ‘Bridges to Babylon’ (1997), ‘A Bigger Bang’ (2005) and ‘Blue & Lonesome’ (2016).

Bill appeared with The Rolling Stones at the London concert on 25 November, 2012 to mark the band’s 50th anniversary. Wyman is reported to have recorded his part for the upcoming album as a tribute to Charlie Watts.

Paul McCartney and Elton John are also expected to be on the album.

There is no word on a release date for the Rolling Stones album. It was expected this year along with a tour but those plans never materialised.

The last new music from The Rolling Stones was the single ‘Living In A Ghost Town’ in 2020.

Two other songs ‘Scarlet’ released in 2020 and ‘Troubles A Comin’ (2021) were outtakes of ‘Goats Head Soup’ and ‘Tattoo You’ released on the expanded box sets for both albums.

