 Billie Eilish Gets To Work On Third Album - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish Gets To Work On Third Album

by Music-News.com on November 30, 2022

in News

Billie Eilish has revealed she and her brother Finneas have started writing songs for her next album.

During her sixth annual time capsule interview with Vanity Fair, Eilish revealed that she and her songwriting partner were working on her third studio album and the follow-up to 2021’s Happier Than Ever.

“We see each other all the time, and also now, we’re starting to make music again,” she said of her brother. “We just started the process of making an album, which is really exciting so now we have specific days where we see each other, which is really nice because, you know, you get caught up in life. I’m hanging out with my brother a lot actually. It’s my buddy!”

During a quickfire Q&A segment using fan-submitted questions, Billie said they are currently working on one track.

Elsewhere, Eilish noted her least favourite song in her back catalogue is Watch, from her 2017 EP Don’t Smile at Me, and urged her fans to have faith in her decisions.

“Trust me. I’m in control, I’m in charge, I know what I’m doing, I’m O.K., you can trust me, I’m not going anywhere,” she insisted.

Billie also shut down speculation that she has joined the third season of HBO teen drama Euphoria, which stars Zendaya.

“That’s not true. I’d like to be, Euphoria is fucking fire,” she added.

The singer has sat down for the same interview with Vanity Fair on 18 October every year since 2017. She announced on Monday night that she will release them every few years going forward.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Noise11 The 1975 photo by Ian Laidlaw
The 1975 Attempted To Do Their Own Version Of Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’

Matty Healy has claimed The 1975 "worked on" a version of Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' that didn't come to fruition.

23 hours ago
The Teskey Brothers with Liam and Brendon - photo from The Teskey Brothers website
Brendon Love and Liam Gough To Leave The Teskey Brothers

Two of the founding members of The Teskey Brothers, Brendon Love (bass) and Liam Gough (drums) will leave the band after one final show in Melbourne this weekend.

3 days ago
The Soul Movers Lizzie Mack and Murray Cook - photo credit Kim Madgwick Photography
Murray Cook and Lizzie Mack Invite You To Open For A Wiggle At Soul Movers Melbourne Show

Want to open for a Wiggle? Murray Cook’s Soul Movers will play a one-off show in Melbourne on December 3 and The Soul Movers are inviting an unknown band to open for them. Murray may even join you.

6 days ago
Scissor Sisters photo by Ros O'Gorman
Scissor Sisters Sign Catalogue Deal

Scissor Sisters' music has a new home at Warner Chappell Music.

November 18, 2022
Guy Sebastian, photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Guy Sebastian Manager Titus Day Jailed For Four Years

Titus Day, the former manager of Guy Sebastian, has been jailed for four years after being found guilty of embezzling over $600,000 from the singer.

November 17, 2022
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Invites Taylor Swift To Join Him Somewhere Along His Tour

Bruce Springsteen has cleared up speculation suggesting he is set to make an appearance during an upcoming Taylor Swift concert.

November 17, 2022
Tom Odell at Noise11, Photo
Tom Odell Left Columbia Over Feeling Uncomfortable

Tom Odell was made to feel "insufficient" by a major record label.

November 17, 2022