Billie Eilish Releases Barbie Song ‘What Was I Made For’ - Noise11.com

Billie Eilish has revealed her Barbie song ‘What Was I Made For’.

Eilish composed ‘What Was I Made For’ with her brother Finneas for the ‘Barbie’ movie. The song will be included on the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack album.

Eilish and Finneas also wrote the theme for the James Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’.

