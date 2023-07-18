 Billie Eilish Releases Barbie Song ‘What Was I Made For’ - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish Releases Barbie Song ‘What Was I Made For’

by Paul Cashmere on July 18, 2023

in News

Billie Eilish has revealed her Barbie song ‘What Was I Made For’.

Eilish composed ‘What Was I Made For’ with her brother Finneas for the ‘Barbie’ movie. The song will be included on the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack album.

Eilish and Finneas also wrote the theme for the James Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’.

Noise11.com

