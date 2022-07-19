Billie Eilish Returns To The Studio To Create New Music - Noise11.com

Billie Eilish is back in the studio with her brother Finneas.

Ei

lish is currently back in the US after wrapping the European leg of her ‘Happier Than Ever World Tour’, and she has shared a studio snap with her sibling – who produces and co-writes his sister’s hits – on Instagram.

Billie – who dropped her second LP ‘Happier Than Ever’ in July 2021 – recently admitted she’d love to put out a new album next year.

She said: “I just want to keep enjoying the music that we make. And so that’s why I think I’m a little bit of a procrastinator when it comes to working, especially when we’re busy. In theory, I want to make a song and put out an album next year.”

However, Billie finds it “really hard” making music.

She added: “…but that means we have to make it, and it’s really hard to make music, for me. I don’t want to make something I don’t like, so I get freaked out, but I never want to stop creating the way that we create and making music that touches people. That’s it, you know? That’s the only longevity I give a shit about.”

Billie Eilish recently made history as the youngest-ever headliner of Glastonbury festival in the UK, and she is said to be working on a new documentary about just that and her headlining set at Coachella in America.

Billie recently revealed she used a “body double” so she could explore Coachella undetected.

Billie headlined the music extravaganza in California in April and in order to be able to go and explore the rest of what the festival had to offer, she persuaded one of her backing dancers to dress up as her, while she opted for a low-key black outfit and was able to successfully mingle with the crowd.

She said: “I had a body double, one of my dancers.

“We got a black wig and we put buns in it and we gave her a mask and sunglasses.

“Everybody thought it was me. I put on a big black coat and a traffic vest, hood, and glasses.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

