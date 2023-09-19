 Billy Corgan Marries Long Time Partner Chloe Mendel - Noise11.com
Billy Corgan Marries Long Time Partner Chloe Mendel

by Music-News.com on September 19, 2023

in News

Billy Corgan has married his long-time partner Chloe Mendel. Morgan confirmed that last week, he tied the knot with his partner Chloe, who he has been in a relationship with since 2012.

While speaking to WGN at the alternative rock band’s 30th-anniversary celebration for their second studio album, Siamese Dream, Billy revealed that he and the creative director and co-founder of fashion brand Maison Atia got married on Saturday.

Billy hosted the anniversary celebration at Madame Zuzu’s, a vegan restaurant, tea shop and performance venue in Highland Park, Illinois, which is owned by the couple.

The event included two performances which recreated the band’s 1993 release party which took place at Tower Records.

The pair got engaged in 2022 on the day of Chloe’s 30th birthday. “The day finished with a wedding proposal,” Chloe announced on Instagram at the time. “Of course I said yes.”

The newlyweds share two children, a four-year-old daughter Philomena and a seven-year-old son Augustus.

Prior to his relationship with Chloe, Billy was briefly married to Chris Fabian from 1993 until 1997.

music-news.com

