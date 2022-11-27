 Billy Joel Has Played His Last US Show Before First NZ and Australian Shows - Noise11.com
Billy Joel at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Billy Joel at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Billy Joel Has Played His Last US Show Before First NZ and Australian Shows

by Paul Cashmere on November 27, 2022

in News

Billy Joel played his last show on US soil before heading down under for the two shows in Auckland and Melbourne in December.

Billy Joel will play one show in New Zealand in Auckland on 3 December 2022 and then one Australian show on 10 December in Melbourne.

His next American show is 19 December at Madison Square Garden in New York.

As some insight into what to expect in Australia, Billy performed at Madison Square Garden on 23 November. The songs tend to be the same at every show but the order often changes.

Billy Joel Madison Square Garden 23 November 2022 setlist:

A Matter of Trust (from The Bridge, 1986)
Pressure (from the Nylon Curtain, 1982)
The Entertainer (from Streetlife Serenade, 1974)
Just the Way You Are (from The Stranger, 1977)
Zanzibar (from 52nd Street, 1978)
An Innocent Man (from An Innocent Man, 1993)
Don’t Ask Me Why (from Glass Houses, 1980)
Modern Woman (from The Bridge, 1986)
The Downeaster Alexa (from Storm Front, 1989)
Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song) (from The Stranger, 1977)
Vienna (from The Stranger, 1977)
Allentown (from the Nylon Curtain, 1982)
New York State of Mind (from Turnstiles, 1976)
I Go to Extremes (from Storm Front, 1989)
My Life (from 52nd Street, 1978)
All For Leyna (from Glass Houses, 1980)
Sometimes A Fantasy (from Glass Houses, 1980)
Only the Good Die Young (from The Stranger, 1977)
The River of Dreams (from River of Dreams, 1993)
Nessun dorma (sung by Michael Delguidice)
Scenes From an Italian Restaurant (from The Stranger, 1977)
Piano Man (from Piano Man, 1973)

Encore:
We Didn’t Start the Fire (from Storm Front, 1989)
Uptown Girl (with Olivia Rodrigo) (from An Innocent Man, 1993)
It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me (from Glass Houses, 1980)
Big Shot (from 52nd Street, 1978)
You May Be Right (from Glass Houses, 1980)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Roger Waters And The ‘Free Nûdem Durak’ Campaign

Roger Waters has started a campaign to free Kurish singer Nûdem Durak who was arrested in Turkey in 2015 because her music is considered “terrorist propaganda”.

2 days ago
Happening 72
Historic Footage Of The Closing Credits of The Very Last Happening 72 Discovered

Historic footage of the closing credits of Happening 72, the TV pop show starring Jeff Phillips, has been unveiled by the National Film and Sound Archive in Australia.

2 days ago
John Farnham on Happening 72
National Film and Sound Archives Discovers 1972 John Farnham Performance

Australia’s National Film and Sound Archives has added a restored video of a 1972 performance by John Farnham doing Stevie Wonder’s ‘For Once In My Life’ on Happening ’72.

2 days ago
Wilko Johnson memorial image by Leif Laaksonen from Wilko facebook page
Wilko Johnson Has Died At Age 75

R.I.P. Wilko Johnson, one time member of Dr Feelgood, member of Ian Dury & The Blockheads and collaborator with The Who’s Roger Daltrey. Wilco has passed away after a long battle with cancer.

3 days ago
Elton John photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Plays His Final US Show At Dodger Stadium

Elton John has played his final show in America for the Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour with a star studded audience including Joni Mitchell, Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Lizzo, Heidi Klum, Angela Bassett, Jude Law, Billie Jean King, H.E.R., Donatella Versace, Miles Teller, Kirsten Dunst, JoJo Siwa, Connie Britton, Christopher Lloyd, John Stamos, Raven-Symoné and Taron Egerton.

5 days ago
The Black Sorrows Have A New Live Album ‘Live From The Shangri-La’

The Black Sorrows have a new live album ‘Live from the Shangri-La’ with a brand new song ‘Don’t Look Down’.

6 days ago
Tom Petty An American Treasure
Tom Petty Estate Files Cease and Desist Against Election Denier Kari Lake

Arizona wannabe governor Kari Lake has been slapped with a Cease and Desist Order by the family of Tom Petty after illegally using his song ‘I Won’t Back Down’ in one of her propaganda campaigns.

6 days ago