Billy Joel Has Played His Last US Show Before First NZ and Australian Shows - Noise11.com

Billy Joel played his last show on US soil before heading down under for the two shows in Auckland and Melbourne in December.

Billy Joel will play one show in New Zealand in Auckland on 3 December 2022 and then one Australian show on 10 December in Melbourne.

His next American show is 19 December at Madison Square Garden in New York.

As some insight into what to expect in Australia, Billy performed at Madison Square Garden on 23 November. The songs tend to be the same at every show but the order often changes.

Billy Joel Madison Square Garden 23 November 2022 setlist:

A Matter of Trust (from The Bridge, 1986)

Pressure (from the Nylon Curtain, 1982)

The Entertainer (from Streetlife Serenade, 1974)

Just the Way You Are (from The Stranger, 1977)

Zanzibar (from 52nd Street, 1978)

An Innocent Man (from An Innocent Man, 1993)

Don’t Ask Me Why (from Glass Houses, 1980)

Modern Woman (from The Bridge, 1986)

The Downeaster Alexa (from Storm Front, 1989)

Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song) (from The Stranger, 1977)

Vienna (from The Stranger, 1977)

Allentown (from the Nylon Curtain, 1982)

New York State of Mind (from Turnstiles, 1976)

I Go to Extremes (from Storm Front, 1989)

My Life (from 52nd Street, 1978)

All For Leyna (from Glass Houses, 1980)

Sometimes A Fantasy (from Glass Houses, 1980)

Only the Good Die Young (from The Stranger, 1977)

The River of Dreams (from River of Dreams, 1993)

Nessun dorma (sung by Michael Delguidice)

Scenes From an Italian Restaurant (from The Stranger, 1977)

Piano Man (from Piano Man, 1973)

Encore:

We Didn’t Start the Fire (from Storm Front, 1989)

Uptown Girl (with Olivia Rodrigo) (from An Innocent Man, 1993)

It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me (from Glass Houses, 1980)

Big Shot (from 52nd Street, 1978)

You May Be Right (from Glass Houses, 1980)

