Black Sabbath ‘Reunion’ To Be Released For First Time On Vinyl - Noise11.com

Black Sabbath ‘Reunion’ To Be Released For First Time On Vinyl

by Paul Cashmere on August 15, 2023

Black Sabbath’s 1998’s live album ‘Reunion’ will be released for the first time ever on vinyl in October.

‘Reunion’ featured the original line-up of Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, together for the first time since the 1978 album ‘Never Say Die’.

The album also featured two new studio recordings, ‘Psycho Man’ and ‘Selling My Soul’. Those songs have been remixed by Danny Saber.

‘Reunion’ was recorded over two nights on 4 and 5 December, 1997 in the Black Sabbath hometown of Birmingham, UK.

‘Reunion’ on vinyl will be released on 13 October, 2023.

Side A
1. War Pigs
2. Behind The Wall of Sleep
3. N.I.B.
Side B
1. Fairies Wear Boots
2. Electric Funeral
3. Sweet Leaf
4. Spiral Architect
Side C
1. Into The Void
2. Snowblind
3. Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
Side D
1. Orchid/Lord of This World
2. Dirty Women
3. Black Sabbath
Side E
1. Iron Man
2. Children Of The Grave
3. Paranoid
Side F
1. Psycho Man
2. Selling My Soul
3. Psycho Man (Danny Saber Remix)
4. Selling My Soul (Danny Saber Remix)

