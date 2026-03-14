 Bluesfest Byron Bay Enters Liquidation As Ticket Holders Are Advised To Seek Credit Card Chargebacks - Noise11.com
Bluesfest 2026

Bluesfest 2026

Bluesfest Byron Bay Enters Liquidation As Ticket Holders Are Advised To Seek Credit Card Chargebacks

by Paul Cashmere on March 14, 2026

in News,Noise Pro

The cancellation of Bluesfest Byron Bay has seen the appointment of a liquidator, with ticketholders unlikely to receive refunds through the formal winding up process.

by Paul Cashmere

Bluesfest Byron Bay has officially entered the liquidation phase following the cancellation of the 2026 event. On 12 March 2026, Bluesfest Enterprises Pty Ltd was placed into liquidation, with Jason Bettles of Worrells appointed to oversee the process. The company has ceased trading immediately, confirming that it is no longer in a position to stage the long running festival in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales.

Liquidation serves as the formal process of winding up the financial affairs of a company. It involves dismantling the corporate structure, conducting investigations into the failure, and attempting to enable a fair distribution of remaining assets to creditors. The move into liquidation indicates that Bluesfest Enterprises Pty Ltd is insolvent, meaning it cannot meet its debt obligations, and the director and shareholder determined there was no viable future for the entity.

For the thousands of ticket holders, parking pass customers, and campers, the news regarding refunds is sobering. While individuals can lodge a claim in the liquidation for the funds paid to the company, the liquidator has indicated that it is currently unlikely that money will be returned through this avenue. Claims can be lodged online through the Worrells File Information page, and the liquidator will provide updates should the financial position of the company change.

The most effective path for fans to recover their money is through their own financial institutions. Ticket holders who purchased their passes using a credit or debit card may be eligible for a chargeback, a process where the bank reverses the transaction due to the non delivery of services. This is a private matter between the consumer and their bank, as the liquidator is not involved in the chargeback process. Given the low probability of receiving a distribution from the liquidation, pursuing a chargeback is the best and most immediate option for those seeking a refund.

The decision to cancel the 2026 festival, which was scheduled to take place over the Easter long weekend from 2 April to 5 April, follows a period of significant economic pressure. Rising production costs, logistics, insurance, and international touring expenses have combined with softer ticket demand to make the event financially unviable. Festival Director Peter Noble OAM noted that after careful consideration, the organisation concluded it could not proceed in a way that would meet the standards expected by audiences and partners.

The loss of the festival is a major blow to the regional economy. In 2025, the event generated approximately $65 million in indirect tourism spending for Byron Bay and $130 million across the Northern Rivers. The total economic activity for New South Wales was estimated at $230 million. For 36 years, the event has supported a vast network of local businesses, hospitality venues, and suppliers.

Originally launched in 1990 as the East Coast International Blues & Roots Music Festival, the event was founded by Dan Doeppel and Kevin Oxford. It began its journey at the Arts Factory in Byron Bay before moving through various locations and eventually settling at the 120 hectare Tyagarah site in 2010. Over nearly four decades, it evolved from a specialist blues gathering into a world renowned festival.

The stages at Tyagarah have hosted a staggering array of talent including Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Santana, Robert Plant, Tom Jones, Lionel Richie, Kendrick Lamar, and Patti Smith. The 2026 lineup was set to feature international and local heavyweights such as Earth, Wind & Fire, Erykah Badu, The Black Crowes, Counting Crows, and Buddy Guy, alongside Australian icons Xavier Rudd, The Living End, Troy Cassar-Daley, and Mark Seymour.

The festival has faced immense challenges in recent years, particularly during the pandemic. The 2020 event was cancelled, and the 2021 edition was famously shut down just one day before gates opened due to a public health order. While the festival returned strongly in 2025 with an attendance of 109,000, the current operating environment proved too difficult to navigate for the following year.

Bluesfest Byron Bay has also been a platform for cultural significance through the Boomerang Festival, which debuted in 2014 to celebrate Indigenous Australian music, art, and performance. The cancellation leaves a significant void in the Australian cultural landscape, as the future of the brand remains uncertain. For now, the focus remains on the liquidation process and the efforts of ticket holders to reclaim their funds through their banks.

If you have any queries please email the liquidator at [email protected] and hopefully someone will eventually respond to your query.

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