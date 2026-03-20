Bluesfest Touring Update Sees Wave Of Cancellations As Industry Fallout Deepens - Noise11.com

The latest Bluesfest Touring update confirms multiple cancellations, with several international acts withdrawing Australian sideshows as the impact of the Bluesfest collapse continues to unfold.

by Paul Cashmere

The fallout from the collapse of Bluesfest has accelerated, with a significant number of Bluesfest Touring sideshows now officially cancelled as of Friday afternoon, March 20, 2026. The latest developments bring clarity to a situation that, just days ago, remained mired in conflicting ticketing signals and mixed messaging across promoters, venues and artist channels.

Since the previous update on March 18, a clear line has emerged between tours that can proceed independently and those that relied heavily on the Byron Bay festival’s financial framework. The result is a substantial contraction in the number of international acts continuing with Australian dates.

Among the tours now confirmed as cancelled are Jerry Harrison And Adrian Belew, whose Remain In Light performances had previously shown inconsistent ticketing statuses across multiple cities. Their withdrawal follows days of uncertainty where some dates appeared active while others had already been quietly removed.

Also cancelled are the Australian shows for Earth Wind & Fire, whose long-standing legacy as one of the defining acts of funk and soul made their planned return a major drawcard. Similarly, Erykah Badu’s anticipated performances will no longer proceed, ending speculation after her Australian dates were progressively removed from official platforms earlier in the week.

Reggae standard bearers The Wailers have also exited the touring schedule, alongside blues pioneer Buddy Guy, whose career spans more than seven decades and includes foundational influence on modern electric blues. Guitar-driven acts Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Marcus King have likewise withdrawn their tours, each having initially maintained online listings despite growing uncertainty.

These cancellations reflect the structural realities underpinning the Australian touring market. For decades, Bluesfest functioned as a financial anchor, offsetting the considerable costs associated with long-haul travel, freight and production. Without that anchor event, the economic viability of many tours has been compromised.

While Bluesfest Enterprises Pty Ltd, the entity responsible for the Byron Bay festival, is now in liquidation, Bluesfest Touring Pty Ltd remains an active and registered business. However, the distinction has not insulated touring activity from disruption. The traditional model, where the festival subsidised the broader touring circuit, has effectively collapsed.

Despite the wave of cancellations, several major international acts are still listed as proceeding with their Australian shows. The Black Crowes remain on sale, with their tour continuing to appear across ticketing platforms. The band, who rose to prominence in the early 1990s with releases such as Shake Your Money Maker, have maintained their touring commitments despite the broader instability.

Sublime are also still on sale, with their Australian dates holding steady for now. The group’s enduring catalogue, anchored by releases like Sublime, continues to draw strong audience demand, which may be sustaining the viability of their tour in the absence of a festival appearance.

The Pogues likewise remain in the market, with their shows still listed despite earlier ambiguity around ticket allocations. The Irish band’s catalogue, including the enduring If I Should Fall From Grace With God, has ensured continued interest in their Australian performances.

The divergence between cancelled and continuing tours highlights a recalibration of touring economics in real time. Acts with established ticket demand and stronger standalone drawing power appear better positioned to proceed, while others, particularly those relying on the festival circuit to offset costs, have been forced to withdraw.

It is also important to note that not all artists originally associated with Bluesfest are affected by these developments. Tours promoted independently of Bluesfest Touring, including those handled by external promoters, remain outside the current disruption and continue as scheduled.

Bluesfest, founded in 1990, has long been a cornerstone of Australia’s live music infrastructure. Its role extended beyond a single event, functioning as a gateway for international artists to justify the considerable investment required to tour the Australian market. The current situation underscores the degree to which the national touring ecosystem has been intertwined with the festival’s operational model.

For ticket holders, the latest update provides overdue clarity, even as it confirms widespread disruption. With multiple tours now formally cancelled and others continuing, attention will shift to promoters and artists for final confirmations, refund processes and any potential rescheduling of dates.

As the situation stabilises, the long-term implications for Australia’s touring landscape remain significant. The immediate priority is resolution for affected audiences, but the broader industry will now need to reassess how international tours are structured in the absence of one of its most reliable anchor events.

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