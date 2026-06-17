Bluesfest Creditors Face Long Wait As Liquidator Investigates Festival Collapse - Noise11 Music News

Bluesfest founder Peter Noble is facing increasing scrutiny as liquidators investigate whether the iconic festival traded while insolvent and examine a series of related-party transactions made before the event’s collapse. Ticket holders owed millions are now expected to recover only a fraction of their money.

by Paul Cashmere

Thousands of Bluesfest ticket holders and suppliers are facing significant losses after new liquidator reports revealed the collapsed Byron Bay festival’s operating companies have only limited funds available to meet debts exceeding $10 million. The reports, filed by insolvency firm Worrells, indicate unsecured creditors are likely to receive less than 11 cents in the dollar while investigations continue into the financial affairs of companies controlled by Bluesfest founder Peter Noble.

The findings provide the clearest picture yet of the financial fallout following the cancellation of Bluesfest 2026, which was called off in March less than three weeks before the Easter event was due to begin at Tyagarah in northern New South Wales.

According to liquidator Jason Bettles, the two companies placed into liquidation, Bluesfest Byron Bay Pty Ltd and Bluesfest Enterprises Pty Ltd, hold only about $329,000 in cash against unsecured creditor claims of approximately $7.4 million. The majority of those claims relate to ticket holders, suppliers and government agencies.

For music fans still awaiting refunds, the outlook remains grim. Ticket purchasers are legally classified as unsecured creditors, placing them near the back of the repayment queue. Under Australian insolvency law, liquidator costs, secured lenders and other priority claims are paid first.

Bluesfest Enterprises, the entity responsible for ticket sales, owes more than $6.2 million to almost 8,000 customers. While liquidators are attempting to recover more than $1 million currently being held by payment processor Stripe, even a successful recovery is unlikely to produce full refunds for remaining ticket holders.

Many fans have already secured refunds through alternative channels. Credit card chargebacks and payment disputes lodged with banks have proven successful for some customers after the festival was cancelled. Others who purchased through PayPal have reportedly been able to access refunds through a special extension of buyer protection provisions.

The collapse has also triggered a detailed examination of financial transactions that occurred before the liquidation.

Bettles has identified several matters requiring further investigation, including potential insolvent trading, unfair preference payments and uncommercial transactions. Reports filed with regulators indicate Bluesfest Byron Bay may have become insolvent around October 2025, while Bluesfest Enterprises may have entered insolvency in early 2026 or earlier.

Among the transactions being scrutinised are more than $300,000 in rent-related payments made shortly before the appointment of liquidators, despite a lease arrangement reportedly having expired more than a year earlier. The liquidator is also investigating transfers exceeding $500,000 to Peter Noble Group Pty Ltd, a related labour-hire company controlled by Noble. The payments were described as wages or transfers but reportedly lacked supporting documentation.

Another issue involves manual journal entries made in late 2025 that transferred more than $4 million in debts between entities within Noble’s wider corporate structure.

The liquidator has described some transactions as appearing “out of the ordinary” but has stressed that investigations remain ongoing and no final conclusions have been reached.

Noble, who founded Bluesfest more than three decades ago and built it into one of Australia’s most successful music festivals, has denied wrongdoing. Through legal representatives, he has stated that he is cooperating with the liquidator, acted properly at all times and expects the investigation will ultimately support that position.

One of the key questions emerging from the collapse is why Noble’s personal assets are not automatically available to compensate creditors.

The answer lies in Australia’s corporate structure and the principle of limited liability. Under the Corporations Act, a company exists as a separate legal entity from its shareholders and directors. The debts incurred by Bluesfest Byron Bay Pty Ltd and Bluesfest Enterprises Pty Ltd belong to those companies rather than to Noble personally.

As a result, creditors generally cannot pursue Noble’s personal wealth or assets owned by separate companies within the broader Bluesfest corporate network. Liquidators have identified approximately 25 related entities that remain outside the current liquidation process.

However, that protection is not absolute.

If investigations establish that directors breached their duties, including through insolvent trading or certain related-party transactions, courts can order directors to personally compensate creditors. Bettles has submitted reports to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission outlining potential breaches for further consideration.

The collapse of Bluesfest has reignited broader industry concerns about the sustainability of large-scale music festivals in Australia. Rising production expenses, escalating artist fees, insurance costs and weaker ticket sales have contributed to the cancellation or closure of several major festivals in recent years.

For creditors, the process is expected to continue for at least another six to 12 months while recovery actions are assessed and investigations proceed. Until then, remaining ticket holders still awaiting refunds face uncertainty over how much, if any, of their money will ultimately be returned.

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