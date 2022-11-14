 Blur To Play Wembley - Noise11.com
Damon Albarn of Gorillaz photo by Ros O'Gorman

Damon Albarn of Gorillaz photo by Ros O'Gorman

Blur To Play Wembley

by Music-News.com on November 15, 2022

in News

Metropolis Music today announce that blur will play a very special show at London’s Wembley Stadium on 8th July next year, their only UK appearance and first headline show since 2015.

Damon Albarn joined Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1 to talk about Blur’s recently announced Wembley Stadium show.

Damon Albarn on Blur reforming for Wembley Stadium

Matt Wilkinson
I think the interesting thing about your band is it’s not about Blur anyways. It’s not even that surprising because individually, every time Dave does an interview or Graham, Alex does an interview, you all get asked, would you reform Blur? And everyone’s always like, Yeah, if the time’s right and if we don’t hate each other, it’s all, we just need diaries to align.

Damon Albarn
Yeah, no. It’s not a big deal. It’s a real joy when we do it. And obviously the reason why I’m talking to you here is because of those three other musicians. I wouldn’t, you know what I mean? It was a massive part of my life and their lives. So we all cherish those memories, but we wouldn’t want to ruin them.

Matt Wilkinson
Yeah, you haven’t done though. I mean all the stuff that Blur have done since-

ADVERTISEMENT

Damon Albarn
To date, we haven’t. Well, I know they work, so I don’t have to worry about that. It’s just, can we play them with the integrity that they deserve because it’s kind of like time travel, isn’t it? And people don’t really want to see you mess about with that stuff. It’s like, no, hey, we’re going to a whole concert, but there’s like reimaginings of all our songs. No, no one’s interested in that.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Seye Adelekan The Heavy Seas, Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Seye Adelekan, The Heavy Seas, Photo by Ros OGorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Adalita performs at the Reclink Community Cup Elsternwick Park Melbourne on Sunday 21 June 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Adalita To Release ‘Inland’, Her First Album In Nine Years

Adalita will finally release new music in December with ‘Inland’ to become her first album since ‘All Day Venus’ in 2013.

3 seconds ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
ARIA Album Chart: Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ Remains The No 1 Album

Taylor Swift's "Midnights" fights off new albums from Drake with 21 Savage, Joji and Dean Lewis to retain a third week at No.1 in Australia.

3 days ago
Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman
Michael Buble Postpones Australian Tour

Michael Buble’s Australian tour has been bumped back to June 2023 just weeks before it was meant to commence in Newcastle.

5 days ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Conde Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

Drake and 21 Savage have been hit with a lawsuit over their fake Vogue cover.

5 days ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears Dismisses Biopic Concept

Britney Spears has dismissed the idea of anybody making a biopic about her life.

6 days ago
Aaron Carter
Backstreet Boys Pay Tribute To Aaron Carter

The Backstreet Boys paid tribute to the late Aaron Carter at their concert in London on Sunday.

November 7, 2022
Sum 41
Sum 41 To Play Theatre Gig In Melbourne

Sum 41 will slip in a theatre gig at the Northcote Theatre in December.

November 7, 2022