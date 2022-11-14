Blur To Play Wembley - Noise11.com

Metropolis Music today announce that blur will play a very special show at London’s Wembley Stadium on 8th July next year, their only UK appearance and first headline show since 2015.

Damon Albarn joined Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1 to talk about Blur’s recently announced Wembley Stadium show.

Damon Albarn on Blur reforming for Wembley Stadium

Matt Wilkinson

I think the interesting thing about your band is it’s not about Blur anyways. It’s not even that surprising because individually, every time Dave does an interview or Graham, Alex does an interview, you all get asked, would you reform Blur? And everyone’s always like, Yeah, if the time’s right and if we don’t hate each other, it’s all, we just need diaries to align.

Damon Albarn

Yeah, no. It’s not a big deal. It’s a real joy when we do it. And obviously the reason why I’m talking to you here is because of those three other musicians. I wouldn’t, you know what I mean? It was a massive part of my life and their lives. So we all cherish those memories, but we wouldn’t want to ruin them.

Matt Wilkinson

Yeah, you haven’t done though. I mean all the stuff that Blur have done since-

Damon Albarn

To date, we haven’t. Well, I know they work, so I don’t have to worry about that. It’s just, can we play them with the integrity that they deserve because it’s kind of like time travel, isn’t it? And people don’t really want to see you mess about with that stuff. It’s like, no, hey, we’re going to a whole concert, but there’s like reimaginings of all our songs. No, no one’s interested in that.

