BLVD Of Eyes Invite Fans To Star In New Video - Noise11.com

BLVD Of Eyes will kick off their Australian tour on 21 November in Melbourne, celebrating the release of their new EP We Are Humans, arriving the same day. The run marks the group’s first full Australian tour and comes with an added twist: fans have the chance to appear in the band’s next video.

Fronted by vocalist and artist Chloe Trujillo and co-founded by Mark Dalbeth, the band formed in 2021 and has quickly become one of the most intriguing heavy rock acts to emerge from the trans-Pacific scene. Trujillo, who has been in Australia cheering on family members performing with Metallica and Suicidal Tendencies, is now turning her attention to the stage, ready to deliver BLVD Of Eyes’ explosive hybrid of rock, metal, blues and gypsy-infused rhythms.

Their new single We Are Human has introduced the next chapter of the band’s sound, an anthem celebrating imperfect humanity in an increasingly digital world. The track builds on the momentum of Razor Steps, released earlier this year and showcasing the band’s intense musical chemistry and emotional force.

To tie into the EP release, BLVD Of Eyes are inviting fans to be part of the music video for We Are Human. The band wants close-up black and white footage of fans for inclusion in the finished clip. Those wanting to participate simply need to email guitarist Mark Dalbeth with a short black-and-white close-up photo or video for their chance to be included.

Dalbeth, known in Australia for his time with the Melbourne rock act Bellusira, has been instrumental in shaping BLVD Of Eyes’ sound and vision, continuing to evolve creatively since relocating to the United States.

Chloe Trujillo arrives in Australia with a rich artistic history. Her eclectic style spans metal, punk, blues, and world-inspired sounds, backed by a career that also includes visual art, fashion design and theatre. Her life in music has long existed in parallel to her work in the art world, and she continues to push creative boundaries across both mediums.

Trujillo’s artistic legacy has always carried a global flavour, and her connection to the world of heavy music runs deep, being the wife of longtime Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo. Their daughter Lullah Trujillo joins BLVD Of Eyes behind the drum kit, adding a generational pulse to the band’s dynamic. Guitarist Kevin Hicklin, known for his work with 3 By Design and Weapons Of Anew, completes the lineup.

The band has steadily built a reputation for fiery, immersive performances, blending melody and intensity in a way that feels immediate, raw and cathartic. Their Australian visit is expected to give local fans a front-row view of a project arriving with both pedigree and purpose.

BLVD Of Eyes Australian Tour

Fri, Nov 21: EP Launch, Cherry Bar, Melbourne

Sun, Nov 23: Heavy Fest On The Harbour, Sydney

Sun, Nov 23: Heavy Fest Afterparty, The Duke, Sydney

Tues, Nov 25: The Basement @ Panthers, Port Macquarie

Wed, Nov 26: Seaview Tavern, Woolgoola, Coffs Harbour

Thurs, Nov 27: Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast

Fri, Nov 28: Nortons, Caloundra, Sunshine Coast

Sat, Nov 29: Heavy Fest, Soap Box Brewery, Brisbane

Tickets, physical pre-orders and merch bundles for We Are Humans are available now.

