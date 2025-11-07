 Holly Humberstone To Begin Australian Tour Next Week, Adds Wollongong Date - Noise11.com
Holly Humberstone To Begin Australian Tour Next Week, Adds Wollongong Date

by Paul Cashmere on November 7, 2025

in News

British singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone will arrive in Australia next week to begin her long-awaited headline tour, presented by Secret Sounds and triple j, bringing her deeply personal and atmospheric pop to local audiences. With Melbourne and Sydney already sold out and only limited tickets remaining for Brisbane and Fremantle, Humberstone has now added a brand-new date for Wollongong on Saturday 22 November at UOW Unibar.

Humberstone’s Australian visit follows a monumental few years that have seen the Grantham-born artist evolve from uploading early song sketches from her haunted family home in rural Lincolnshire, to performing at iconic festivals including Glastonbury and Lollapalooza, supporting Taylor Swift at Wembley Stadium, and earning global recognition for her vivid, emotionally raw songwriting. Her ascent has been nothing short of remarkable for an artist who, only a few years ago, was playing stripped-back sets for BBC Music Introducing.

Her brand-new single Die Happy continues her exploration of love, longing, and vulnerability. Described as a gothic love song steeped in dark fairytale atmosphere, Die Happy sees Humberstone push deeper into the shadowy emotional territory that has become her trademark, capturing the exhilarating and dangerous pull of a love that threatens to consume everything. It is another powerful step in a catalogue already rich with introspection and cinematic mood.

Humberstone’s rise was swift following the release of her debut EP Falling Asleep At The Wheel in 2020, which introduced her signature blend of ethereal production, confessional lyrics, and haunting melodies. Tracks such as Deep End, Overkill and Vanilla quickly resonated with young audiences navigating change and uncertainty, earning her a Brit Award for Rising Star in 2022 and setting the stage for her debut album Paint My Bedroom Black in 2023. The album delivered highlights including Antichrist, Room Service, and Superbloodmoon, while its follow-up Work In Progress EP (2024) showcased demos and unfiltered moments from the writing room, offering insight into her creative evolution.

Alongside her success on record, Humberstone has earned a reputation as a compelling live performer, equally at home in intimate theatres and vast arenas. She has toured with Olivia Rodrigo, Girl In Red, and Taylor Swift, and her festival appearances have captured the raw emotion and dream-like atmosphere that have become synonymous with her music.

Supporting Humberstone across Australia is rising Melbourne artist Holly Hebe, whose piano-driven, dream-pop sound has positioned her as one of Australia’s most promising young talents. Hebe has quickly stepped beyond cult favourite status, performing at NYE On The Hill, Beyond The Valley, Franjafest, and the Australian Open, and appearing at SXSW in both Austin and Sydney. With influences including Clairo and Mallrat, Hebe blends organic textures and ethereal production into a sound that mirrors Humberstone’s introspective resonance, making her a fitting support for this tour.

Holly Humberstone – Australia 2025
With support from Holly Hebe

Max Watt’s, Melbourne
Thursday 13 November

The Triffid, Brisbane
Tuesday 18 November

UOW Unibar, Wollongong
Saturday 22 November

Factory Theatre, Sydney
Sunday 23 November

Freo Social, Fremantle
Thursday 27 November

