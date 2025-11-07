Kaiser Chiefs Recruit The Delta Riggs For 20 Years Of Employment Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Two decades after reshaping British indie rock with their debut album Employment, Kaiser Chiefs will return to Australia in November for their first national tour in more than ten years, and they are bringing one of Australia’s most electrifying live bands along for the ride, The Delta Riggs.

The tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of Employment, a record that made Kaiser Chiefs one of the biggest breakthrough acts of the 2000s. Released in March 2005, the album arrived as Brit-pop nostalgia met the burgeoning indie explosion. Fronted by the charismatic Ricky Wilson, Kaiser Chiefs captured the frenetic energy of era-defining British guitar bands, while injecting a distinctly Northern attitude inherited from their Leeds roots.

Employment went on to become one of the highest-selling debut albums by a UK act. Peaking at No. 2 in the UK, the album spent more than 17 months in the Top 40, shifted over 2.1 million copies and earned 7 x Platinum certification. It also spawned career-defining hits Oh My God, I Predict A Riot, Everyday I Love You Less And Less and Modern Way. Their breakthrough was further recognised with an Ivor Novello Award and three Brit Awards, propelling Kaiser Chiefs onto global stages with U2, Green Day and Foo Fighters, and solidifying them as British festival staples.

Australia was part of that early success story. Their 2011 run included a high-energy Splendour In The Grass set, followed by a full national tour the next year. Now, Australian fans will finally see their return as they revisit the record that started it all.

“20 years ago, a brand new song by a brand new band was released. I Predict A Riot was the start of something really special,” the band reflected recently. “In 2025 we are saluting 20 years of that album, and everyone is invited.”

The 20 Years Of Employment tour begins Sunday 23 November in Perth and travels east across major cities:

Sunday November 23 – RAC Arena, Perth

Tuesday November 25 – Festival Hall, Melbourne

Thursday November 27 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Friday November 28 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Supporting across all shows are The Delta Riggs. Known for their high-octane performances and genre-skipping rock and soul influences, the Melbourne favourites have long held a reputation as one of Australia’s most dynamic live acts. Their touring history reads like a festival-goer’s dream, having shared stages with KISS, Kasabian, Billy Idol and Foo Fighters, and headlined their own sold-out runs.

The group’s momentum around their 2019 release Modern Pressure saw lead single Fake That land high rotation on triple j, alongside sold-out arenas in New Zealand. Like so many artists, their 2020 plans were halted, but the band remained in motion.

Members collaborated on recordings with Hayley Mary and Allday, worked with ARIA-nominated producer Scott Horscroft, launched solo projects, and toured as session performers with Dan Sultan and Hayley Mary. With post-pandemic touring back, they returned to the studio, releasing The Real Electric, Junk Sick (I’m On The Run) and Solutions, signalling new creative territory ahead of more music in 2024 and beyond.

The Kaiser Chiefs anniversary release gives fans an even deeper retrospective, offering their debut in multiple expanded formats, including a one-LP white vinyl edition with Take My Temperature, a 2LP with 15 bonus tracks and B-sides, and a 3CD package boasting more than 40 extras, remastered at Abbey Road and sourced from the band’s archive of demos, radio sessions and early live recordings.

Formed in Leeds in 2000, Kaiser Chiefs now stand eight studio albums deep, with over eight million records sold, nine UK Top 40 singles, and the chart-topping hit Ruby cementing their place in modern British rock history. The 20-year anniversary of Employment offers both celebration and reflection for a band still beloved for their charismatic live energy and razor-sharp hooks.

