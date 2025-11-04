 The Growlers To Return To Australia In 2026 For First Tour In Six Years - Noise11.com
The Growlers announce 2026 Australian tour with The Grogans

The Growlers media supplied

The Growlers To Return To Australia In 2026 For First Tour In Six Years

by Paul Cashmere on November 5, 2025

in News

The Growlers will return to Australia in January 2026, marking their first tour down under in six years and their first global run since 2019. The influential Southern California outfit, fronted by Brooks Nielsen, will kick off their comeback in Australia with a run of East Coast headline shows, joined by Melbourne surf-garage rockers The Grogans on all dates except Torquay.

For a band whose mythology is built on sun-bleached mischief, psychedelic surf-rock grit and a DIY attitude that grew into a global cult following, this return signals a major chapter for fans. The Growlers were pioneers of the “Beach Goth” aesthetic, a term they used to describe their hybrid of surf, garage, punk, and psychedelic pop – a sound they developed on cassettes and in sweaty warehouse parties across Orange County from 2006.

Nielsen and original music partner Matt Taylor started The Growlers as surf kids in Dana Point, California, writing their earliest songs for house parties in a single sitting. From there, The Growlers hit the road in a school bus dubbed “Lizzie”, evoking the spirit of Ken Kesey’s Merry Pranksters, and forged their own scene independent of industry convention.

The band’s early albums Are You In Or Out? (2009) and Hot Tropics (2010) helped define their California outsider mystique. By Hung At Heart (2013), their grassroots followers had exploded, giving rise to the band-created festival Beach Goth, which would become a recurring live rite featuring acts like Mac DeMarco, Grimes, Bon Iver, Julian Casablancas, TLC and many more. One edition even featured The Growlers and Casablancas covering The Doors’ People Are Strange.

Their catalogue continued its evolution through Chinese Fountain (2014) and the Casablancas-produced City Club (2016), which pushed the group into a sharper, more refined pop space. Still, the band kept their cult ethos close, releasing limited tapes, EPs and hand-pressed vinyl while touring with The Black Keys, Devendra Banhart and Jonathan Richman.

Then came 2019’s Natural Affair, followed not long after by a pause, with Nielsen moving into a prolific solo period. Across five solo albums, Nielsen continued to perform globally, strengthening his fanbase and paving the way for the band’s reunion. His solo chapter came to a symbolic close with two sold-out nights at the Hollywood Palladium in October 2025.

“Getting back on the road feels right,” Nielsen says. “The Growlers have hundreds of songs from every era, and playing them together with fans again is what this band was always about.”

Joining Nielsen for the reunion is longtime drummer Richard Gowen, signalling a return to the chemistry that powered their strongest live years. The comeback also arrives with new music: new singles Feel My Funk and Crisis bring the gritty rhythm and woozy groove fans know well. The recent archival release Beach Goth Tape also tips the hat to roots the band still proudly owns.

The Growlers have had their share of challenging chapters, including allegations of misconduct in 2020, acknowledged by Nielsen at the time. With this tour, the group moves forward into a new phase, focused on music, fans and legacy.

Melbourne’s The Grogans will support most dates. Since emerging in 2016, the trio have built a national following across five albums including Stagger (2025), growing from surf-garage beginnings to psychedelic rock explorations and earning ARIA certification for Money Will Chase You. They bring local firepower perfectly aligned with The Growlers’ beach-culture roots.

Australian Tour Dates, January 2026
The Growlers with The Grogans

22 January – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC
23 January – Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC **
24 January – King St Bandroom, Newcastle NSW
25 January – Miranda Hotel, Cronulla NSW
26 January – Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW
28 January – Kings Beach Tavern, Sunshine Coast QLD
29 January – Felons Barrel Hall, Brisbane QLD
30 January – Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads NSW
31 January – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD

**The Grogans not appearing

