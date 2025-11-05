 Dita Von Teese To Bring Opulent ‘Nocturnelle' Spectacle To Australia In 2026 - Noise11.com
Dita Von Teese performing her Nocturnelle burlesque stage show with glamorous vintage Hollywood styling

Dita Von Teese supplied TEG Dainty

Dita Von Teese To Bring Opulent ‘Nocturnelle’ Spectacle To Australia In 2026

by Paul Cashmere on November 5, 2025

in News

The Queen Of Burlesque, Dita Von Teese, will illuminate Australian stages once again in August 2026 with her most ambitious production yet. The all-new Nocturnelle tour will arrive two years from now courtesy of TEG Dainty, marking a triumphant return for the internationally celebrated performer whose theatrical glamour has helped reinvent burlesque for a new era.

Nocturnelle promises an intoxicating fusion of classic Hollywood seduction, high-art tease, and turn-of-the-century illusionist spectacle. Von Teese, long recognised for staging the most lavish burlesque shows on the planet, describes Nocturnelle as her “most glambitious” production to date, underscoring a new chapter in her ongoing mission to elevate striptease as a respected global art form.

Von Teese will perform in Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, and Brisbane, with tickets on sale Monday, 10 November at 10am local time via tegdainty.com.

Speaking about the show, Von Teese explains, “Nocturnelle is where sophisticated striptease meets the spellbinding art of illusion. I set out to create something uniquely enchanting, the art of the Teese, plus a little trickery, and a whole lot of glitz.”

Born Heather Renée Sweet in Michigan in 1972, Von Teese began as a classically trained ballet student, a discipline that still shapes her stage movement. Her early fascination with Hollywood’s Golden Age, corsetry, vintage lingerie and fetish culture later merged into a unique performance persona. Adopting the name Dita Von Teese in tribute to silent film star Dita Parlo, she brought old-world glamour into late-20th-century alt-culture and helped spark the neo-burlesque boom.

Von Teese first appeared on a Playboy cover in 2002, but her influence stretches far beyond modelling. With shows like Strip, Strip Hooray, The Art Of The Teese, Dita Von Teese & The Copper Coupe, and most recently the record-breaking Glamonatrix world tour, she established burlesque as a touring powerhouse industry. Glamonatrix remains the biggest touring burlesque stage show in history, spanning multiple continents over five years.

Her audience reaches from cult followers to mainstream admirers, with music, fashion and film figures regularly sighted at her shows. Her performance residency at The Venetian in Las Vegas further solidified her status as burlesque’s global ambassador.

Von Teese remains heavily involved in every facet of production, including choreography, costume design and creative direction. Her famously cinched waist, dramatic retro styling, and signature props – including the iconic giant champagne coupe – have become symbols of burlesque’s modern revival.

Beyond performance, she has authored books on burlesque and fetish culture, collaborated with the world’s top fashion houses, developed fragrance lines, and designed lingerie ranges including collections for Australian label Wheels & Dollbaby and department store Myer.

Her boundary-pushing artistry, entrepreneurial flair and dedication to vintage glamour earned her the title Queen Of Burlesque, a role she continues to define and expand.

Australia has long welcomed Von Teese with open arms, and her return with Nocturnelle continues a strong relationship with local audiences.

Dita Von Teese ‘Nocturnelle’ Australian Tour 2026
Adelaide – Wednesday, 5 August 2026 – Her Majesty’s Theatre
Melbourne – Saturday, 8 August 2026 – Palais Theatre
Canberra – Monday, 10 August 2026 – Canberra Theatre Centre
Sydney – Friday, 14 August 2026 – State Theatre
Brisbane – Monday, 17 August 2026 – Concert Hall, QPAC

https://www.tegdainty.com/tour/nocturnelle/

