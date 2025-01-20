 Bob Kuban (The Cheater) Dead at 84 - Noise11.com
Bob Kuban

Bob Kuban

Bob Kuban (The Cheater) Dead at 84

by Paul Cashmere on January 21, 2025

in News

Bob Kuban only had one hit. ‘The Cheater’ by Bob Kuban and the In-Men had a hit in both the USA and Australia with the song in the 1966.

The song was so big in Australia that Bob Kuban and the In-Men planned an Australian tour. Because of Americans draft deferment rules at the time of the Vietnam War, the tour never went ahead because it would have been considered a draft dodge for the band members. Instead, Bob Kuban and the In-Men broke up ending any chance of a legacy that could have continued from the momentum created by ‘The Cheater’.

The recording input was also low. They had too more singles ‘The Teaser’ and ‘Drive My Car’, a cover of The Beatles ‘Rubber Soul’ song.

Bob Kuban and the In-Men are considered one of the great one-hit wonder acts.

The band planned a reunion 20 years after they broke up when one of their members Walter Scott disappeared. He was found dead in 1987 after having been tied up, shot in the back and his body decomposing in a cistern. Scott’s second and her boyfriend were charged with the murder. The irony being they were “the cheaters”.

Kuban died from a stroke on 20 January 2025.

