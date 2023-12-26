Bobbie Carter, Sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, Dead At Age 41 - Noise11.com

Bobbie Carter, the sister of BackStreet Boys’ Nick Carter and late pop star Aaron Carter, has died at age 41. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Sister Angel Carter Conrad posted to Instagram:

To my older sister Bobbie.

You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend.

Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what.

Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age. I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life.

We all need to break down barriers, reduce stigmas, and cultivate a society where seeking mental health support is met with understanding and encouragement. This starts with our children, and creating healthy conversation within the home.

The generational dysfunction stops now. Please visit @onoursleevesofficial to learn more about how you can get involved, and how to be there for your loved ones.