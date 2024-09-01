 Bonehead and Gem Likely To Be Part Of Oasis Reunion - Noise11.com
Liam and Noel Gallagher reform Oasis for 2025 dates

Bonehead and Gem Likely To Be Part Of Oasis Reunion

by Paul Cashmere on September 1, 2024

in News

The Oasis reunion is now likely to include former members Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs and Gem Archer.

Bonehead was rhythm guitarist for Oasis from 1991 to 1999. He played on the first three albums ‘Definitely Maybe’ (1994), ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory? (1995) and ‘Be Here Now’ (1997).

Archer joined in 1999 and played on the last three Oasis albums ‘Heathen Chemistry’ (2002), ‘Don’t Believe The Truth’ (2005) and ‘Dig Out Your Soul’ (2008).

Gem is also a member of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, who were originally thought to be the band for the reunion tour. Gem was also a member of Liam’s band Beady Eye from 209 to 2014.

If Liam, Noel, Gem and Bonehead, then the drummer and bass player are still unknown. Russell Pritchard and Chris Sharrock are the current bass and drums for High Flying Birds.

Initial dates for the 2025 Oasis reunion were announced on 27 August.

Dates:
Cardiff Principality Stadium – 4th/5th July
Manchester Heaton Park – 11th/12th/19th/20th July
London Wembley Stadium – 25th/26th July & 2nd/3rd August
Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium – 8th/9th August
Dublin Croke Park – 16th/17th August

More dates were added on Friday:

16 July at Heaton Park, Manchester;
30 July, Wembley Stadium, London;
12 August, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh.

Noise11.com

