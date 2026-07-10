Boston Manor Share Acoustic Version Of Drowned In Gold Ahead Of Be Nothing. 10th Anniversary Release - Noise11 Music News

Boston Manor have released a new acoustic version of Drowned In Gold as the latest preview of the expanded 10th anniversary edition of their debut album Be Nothing., which arrives on 14 August via Pure Noise Records.

by Paul Cashmere

Boston Manor have unveiled an acoustic reworking of Drowned In Gold, continuing the rollout for the forthcoming 10th anniversary edition of their breakthrough debut album Be Nothing.. The expanded release arrives on 14 August through Pure Noise Records and revisits the album that established the Blackpool band as one of Britain’s most significant modern alternative rock acts. The new edition features acoustic reinterpretations of several key songs alongside the original album.

Released in 2016, Be Nothing. marked a turning point for Boston Manor and helped define the group’s identity at a time when British alternative rock was embracing a broader mix of emo, grunge and post-hardcore influences. The anniversary edition reflects on that period while offering fresh interpretations of songs that helped launch the band’s international career. The release also arrives as Boston Manor prepare for appearances at Warped Tour before heading out on UK and US tour dates.

Speaking about the newly released acoustic version of Drowned In Gold, guitarist Mike Cunniff explained that the song represented an important creative bridge between two distinct eras of the band.

“Drowned In Gold was a really important song for us. It was written and recorded as a stand alone single with Mike Sapone while we were demoing new songs for Welcome To The Neighbourhood. In my eyes it was the perfect transition from Be Nothing. to Welcome To The Neighbourhood and allowed us to become more experimental with our music.”

The original Be Nothing. album was produced by Neil Kennedy and quickly attracted attention for combining emotionally driven songwriting with aggressive alternative rock. Singles including Laika, Lead Feet and Fossa became defining tracks for the band, while the album laid the foundation for the increasingly ambitious direction Boston Manor would pursue on later releases.

The anniversary collection expands that legacy by adding acoustic versions of Lead Feet, Laika, Forget Me Not and Drowned In Gold, offering a different perspective on material that originally relied on heavier arrangements.

Bassist Dan Cunniff said revisiting the album had reinforced how significant the record remains to the band’s history.

“For me, writing and recording Be Nothing. was one of the most exciting things we had done at that time. Doing the band thing for many years before Boston Manor, I’d always wanted to be involved in writing a full length record but never had the opportunity to do it properly.”

He added that the group approached the sessions with a long-term perspective.

“We were all hyper focused on what we wanted to achieve and also keeping in mind what this record would sound like in 10 years from that point. I think we achieved our goals with Be Nothing. because I believe this record holds up even today 10 years on.”

According to Cunniff, the album exceeded the band’s expectations commercially and opened opportunities that had previously seemed out of reach.

“The record did more than we thought it would do for us. It opened up so many doors, especially in the touring world. Having the opportunity to travel all around the world because of one record is pretty insane.”

He also recalled that the success of the album led directly to Boston Manor’s first headline tour across the UK and Europe.

“Off the back of the release we announced Boston Manor’s first ever UK and EU headline tour and, to our amazement, the shows all sold out. I feel like at that point it was only the beginning for our band. Be Nothing. gave us the confidence that we can be a real band after all.”

Formed in Blackpool in 2013, Boston Manor have maintained the same five member lineup throughout their career, comprising vocalist Henry Cox, guitarists Mike Cunniff and Ash Wilson, bassist Dan Cunniff and drummer Jordan Pugh. Following the release of Be Nothing., the band expanded its sound across subsequent albums including Welcome To The Neighbourhood in 2018, Glue in 2020, Datura in 2022 and Sundiver in 2024. Along the way they received a Kerrang! Award nomination for Best British Breakthrough and a Heavy Music Award nomination for the artwork accompanying Welcome To The Neighbourhood.

The Be Nothing. 10th Anniversary edition will be released on CD, digital formats and multiple vinyl editions on 14 August.

Be Nothing. 10 Year Anniversary Track Listing

Burn You Up

Lead Feet

Laika

Cu

Broken Glass

Kill Your Conscience

Forget Me Not

This Song Is Dedicated To Nobody

Stop Trying, Be Nothing

Fossa

Drowned In Gold

Lead Feet (Acoustic)

Laika (Acoustic)

Forget Me Not (Acoustic)

Drowned In Gold (Acoustic)

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