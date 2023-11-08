 Boy George To Star In Moulin Rouge On Broadway - Noise11.com
Boy George To Star In Moulin Rouge On Broadway

Boy George is joining ‘Moulin Rogue! The Musical’ on Broadway next year.

Boy George will play Harold Zidler, the owner of the Paris nightclub who acts as a de facto emcee in the musical, and he can’t wait to tread the boards.

Boy George told NBC’s ‘Today’ show: “Just being part of an ensemble is really fun. You can’t have an ego, because there’s too many people. It’s about fitting in, especially because everyone’s been doing this show for a while. So, hopefully, they’re going to teach me.”

Boy George will take over the part from Eric Anderson who returns to the role December 19 through February 4 following Tituss Burgess’ stint as Zidler.

Boy George’s tenure begins on February 6 and ends May 12 at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

The Noise11 Moulin Rouge review

The show is a jukebox adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 movie in which Jim Broadbent played Zidler with Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor starring as tragic lovers Satine and Christian.

In 2021, the production received 14 nominations at the Tony Award and won 10 accolades, including Best Musical.

It features direction by Alex Timbers, a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and Justin Levine providing music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements with a score that includes pop hits such as Katy Perry’s ‘Firework, ‘Chandelier’ by Sia, ‘Roxanne’ by The Police and Florence and the Machine’s ‘Shake It Out’ among many more,

Boy George – who conquered the charts around the globe in the 1980s with Culture Club – last appeared on Broadway back in 2003 in ‘Taboo’, a musical about the fashionable 1980s London nightclub of the same name for which Boy George wrote the music and lyrics and also portrayed Leigh Bowery. Parts of the short-lived production were semi-biographical.

