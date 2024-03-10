Brian Cadd Previews ‘Dream Train' With New Version of ‘The One That Got Away’ - Noise11.com

Brian Cadd has another new song from the upcoming ‘Dream Train’ album and one you may have heard before. Cadd originally ‘The One That Got Away’ on his 2016 Bootleg Family album ‘Bulletproof’.

Brian Cadd draws comparisons between ‘The One That Got Away’ and another of his classics. Cadd shares, “If ‘LET GO’ has a much younger sibling, it is ‘THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY.’ Born fifty years apart, they share the same parents; all the beautiful slow country songs I fell in love with over the years that talk about powerful personal events and feelings.”

‘The One That Got Away’ is the second songs from ‘Dream Train’ ahead of the album released on 5 April. In January we first heard ‘You Know What To Say’.

‘Dream Train’ is a return to Brian Cadd’s love of Country music. “I should have done this 30 years ago,” he says.

‘Dream Train’ comes five years after ‘Silver City’ in 2019. Robert Rigby, Managing Director of Ambition Entertainment, said, “We are thrilled to have such a legendary and fine artist on the Ambition label. Brian Cadd has been making music for over six decades. He is truly Australian music industry royalty.”

The album features Pete Robinson on guitar, John Creech on drums, Paul Cartwright on bass, Shane Reilly on pedal steel, and Clare O’Meara on fiddle.

Brian will launch the album in Melbourne on Friday 5 April, 2024.

