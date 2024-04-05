Brian Cadd Recreates Two Bootleg Family Band Songs for New Album ‘Dream Train’ - Noise11.com

‘Dream Train’, the 26th album for Brian Cadd has arrived, and two of the songs Cadd fans may recognise.

Watch the Noise11 Brian Cadd interview:

‘The One That Got Away’ and ‘Hell Outta Dodge’ both first appeared on Brian’s 2016 Bootleg Family album ‘Bulletproof’. For ‘dream Train’ he took two band songs and made then solo songs.

Brian tells Noise11.com, “That’s exactly right. With the Bootleg Family album we really tried to do it as a band, as The Bootleg Family would have done it back in the day. Everyone had a go of putting ideas forward and having a go. With this album it was all about the songs. It was just about the songs. There was a whole different approach to both of those tracks.

That’s one of the things that I always tried to get and didn’t always get. Even the Bootleg Family albums, they often sounded like a song book rather than an artist’s work. Because I sang them all it didn’t matter so much. The reality is that I haven’t that many albums where everything is completely on the same page. I think I got close with ‘Silver City’ because they were interrupted by a Nashville band. For the most part they kind of fitted together. But none of them ever fitted together like the ‘Ginger Man’ album and this album in my view”.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

