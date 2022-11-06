 Brian May Gives You A Look Inside ‘The Miracle’ Box Set - Noise11.com
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian May of Queen 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian May Gives You A Look Inside ‘The Miracle’ Box Set

by Paul Cashmere on November 6, 2022

in News

Brian May has filmed an unboxing video for the new Queen expanded edition of ‘The Miracle’.

The Miracle Sessions includes an hour-plus disc of further previously unreleased recordings, including six unpublished songs. Just as tantalising for fans, the audio includes the band’s candid spoken exchanges on the studio floor in London and Montreux, giving the most revealing window yet into the four members’ creative process and the joy, in-jokes and banter on their return to working together.

Queen ‘The Miracle’ will be released in 18 November 2022.

Noise11.com

